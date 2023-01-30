Childcare, housing, broadband and mental health were among the priorities identified by NEK legislators who gathered for the first legislative breakfast of the season held Monday morning at the St. Johnsbury House.
The event, hosted by the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, featured Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia; Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex; Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, and Rep. Scott Campbell, D-Caledonia-Essex. It was attended by a couple of dozen members of the public and local officials.
The legislators outlined work that was underway in their respective committees, legislative priorities and what lies ahead of them as the session picks up steam in Montpelier.
Kitchel, the chair of Senate Appropriations, described the wide gap between the myriad funding requests and the actual dollars available to the state.
“I chair the Senate budget committee and this time of year I’m a very popular person, but I expect by spring my popularity will be at a low ebb, because we are going to have to make some very difficult decisions,” she said to laughter from the crowd.
Kitchel noted how many Vermont employers had identified childcare as a critical issue to help with workforce concerns, as well as the amount already invested through prior state allocations to broadband and housing.
Kitchel raised mental health as an item that Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed budget may not have adequately addressed.
“It’s no secret that our mental health delivery system is in crisis,” said Kitchel, adding that the pandemic exacerbated mental health needs across the state. The governor’s budget proposal called for mental health to be level funded, which would potentially fall short of the need especially considering increased costs, she said.
Kitchel noted that the mental health system, unlike other aspects of health care, was almost entirely funded through the state budget.
Ingalls, chair of Senate Institutions, discussed the work underway in his committee regarding the upkeep and costs of the state’s many buildings and how some are being considered for sale. “We are preparing with this economy for a little bit of a downturn,” he said, noting that many state workers were still working from home so the state’s space needs had changed due to the pandemic.
Ingalls said one of his priorities was to limit any new taxes on Vermonters.
“One of the biggest things that I’m looking forward to is trying to figure out a way how we can make sure that we don’t cause you any more pain by putting programs out there that are just going to take more tax dollars,” said Ingalls.
He cited many of the other priorities Kitchel raised and he also spoke about the great need for child mental health services that had been aggravated by the pandemic.
Beck, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee which oversees the state’s taxing and revenue-generating methods, said much of their heavy lifting comes later in the session once budget and spending decisions begin to take shape. He identified potential new initiatives currently being considered in universal school meals, paid family leave and early child care. He said current estimates for these initiatives could cost as much as $400 million in new spending.
Beck said the slow start in Ways and Means allows him to focus during the early part of the session on advocacy by the Vt. NEA, Vt. School Boards Association, Vt. Superintendents Association and Vt. Principals Association to end public tuitioning in Vermont, which is the practice used by many school districts to not operate schools and tuition students to other schools, as is done by many districts in the area with k-8 schools and high school choice. Beck strongly opposes the effort.
“Fortunately the facts aren’t on their side,” he said. “Hopefully it won’t go any further than just a conversation but it’s a pretty loud conversation over there right now.”
Campbell, who serves on House Transportation, discussed the work underway in the committee and various agencies and departments under their oversight. “You might have noticed the roads are a little bit better than they had been,” he said, celebrating the smoother ride between St. Johnsbury and Montpelier along Route 2.
Several members of the audience took advantage of the Q & A session that followed, with St. Johnsbury School Director Abbey Campbell asking about the common level of appraisal and its impact on local education tax rates.
A local woman who didn’t offer her name but said she is 72 and continues to happily work was concerned about rising taxes and the apparent dependency of some people on state programs.
Ingalls said he shared the woman’s concerns. Kitchel said there may be a need to look at some of the fees state government charges to better support the various related agencies and departments. She also said some initiatives like child care, which many support as priorities, require funding.
“We have this condition, it’s the left and right, I want it, I need it, it’s important, but it shouldn’t cost me anything,” said Kitchel. “I haven’t figured out how to close that gap. I think it’s an undiagnosed neurological condition,” she quipped.
The event moderators Laural Ruggles and Darcie McCann, director of the NEK Chamber of Commerce, said they hoped more local legislators would attend the next session, which is to be held on Monday, Feb. 27, at 8 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury House. The sessions are open to the public.
