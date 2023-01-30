Childcare, housing, broadband and mental health were among the priorities identified by NEK legislators who gathered for the first legislative breakfast of the season held Monday morning at the St. Johnsbury House.

The event, hosted by the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, featured Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia; Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex; Rep. Scott Beck, R-Caledonia-Essex, and Rep. Scott Campbell, D-Caledonia-Essex. It was attended by a couple of dozen members of the public and local officials.

