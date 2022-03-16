Chamber Legislative Update To Be Held By Zoom, March 28

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its third legislative update of the year, by Zoom, on Monday, March 28, from 8 to 9 a.m. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
Expected issues to be discussed include Covid-19 and its impact, health care, labor and economic development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, not to mention the many issues that arise during the session. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-host of the online meeting along with NEK Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
“Although the March legislative meeting will be held online, we are hoping we will be able to meet in person at the St. Johnsbury House in April,” said McCann. “Until then, this format will continue to allow constituents to receive updates from legislators and ask questions of their elected representatives.”
McCann noted that the format of the gatherings will remain the same, despite the online component of the forum, including the question-and-answer period.
Questions from constituents will be taken in the comment section of Zoom. To receive a link to the online forum, the chamber suggests checking out the chamber’s Facebook page, Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce, where the Zoom link will be pinned to the top of the page for easy access. People may also contact the chamber at director@nekchamber.com to get the link.
The forums are held the last Monday of each month from January to May, from 8 to 9 a.m. Please mark your calendars for the remaining 2022 dates of April 25 and May 23. The forums will be recorded, with video links provided on the chamber Facebook page following the event.
