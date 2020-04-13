Chamber, LRH Collaborate To Celebrate Healthcare Workers

LITTLETON, NH — The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Littleton Regional Healthcare to recognize the sacrifice and hard work of our local healthcare workers. On Thursday, April 16, local law enforcement and other emergency response agencies will participate in a display of support by circling the Littleton Regional Healthcare campus in vehicles, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

