ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its second legislative update of the year on Monday, March. 27, from 8-9 a.m., at St. Johnsbury House.
The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
This breakfast will be the first after the “crossover” date when bills are passed out of committees. Legislators will discuss which bills passed, which did not - and why.
Expected issues to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, all issues that impact the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses. Laural Ruggles will serve as the co-moderator along with Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
The format of the gatherings will remain the same as it has in past years, prior to the pandemic, including the question-and-answer period. The legislative breakfast will be broadcast by Kingdom Access Television with video links provided on the chamber Facebook page following the event. The event is being sponsored by the Passumpsic Bank, Northeast Kingdom Human Services and the Green Mountain Association of Realtors.
The forums will be held the last Monday of each month from January to May, 8-9 a.m. The next legislative breakfast will be April 24. Attendees are not required to wear masks but may do so if they so choose
For more details, contact the NEK Chamber at 78 Matty House Circle, Lyndon Center, VT 05850; call 802-626-5594; or e-mail director@nekchamber.com.
