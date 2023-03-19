ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its second legislative update of the year on Monday, March. 27, from 8-9 a.m., at St. Johnsbury House.

The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments