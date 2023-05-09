Chamber To Host Last Legislative Breakfast May 22

Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, answers a question during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House on Monday, April 24, 2023. Next to her is fellow legislator, Rep. Scott Beck. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its last legislative update of the year on Monday, May 22, 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St.
The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
Expected issues to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, all issues that impact the Northeast Kingdom. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-moderator along with Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
McCann noted the format of the gatherings remains the same as it has in past years, including the question-and-answer period. The legislative breakfast will be broadcast by Kingdom Access Television with followup video links on the chamber social media page following the event. It is being sponsored by Passumpsic Bank, Northeast Kingdom Human Services and Green Mountain Association of Realtors.
