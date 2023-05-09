Chamber To Host Last Legislative Breakfast May 22
Buy Now

Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, answers a question during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House on Monday, April 24, 2023. Next to her is fellow legislator, Rep. Scott Beck. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its last legislative update of the year on Monday, May 22, 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St.

The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments