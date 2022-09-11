LANCASTER — Timothy Gary White, a native of Lancaster, was a pioneer in the sport of snowmobile racing.
On Saturday, White, who passed away in 2012 at age 65, was posthumously inducted into the Eastern Snowmobile Racing Hall of Fame, at Crane’s Snowmobile Museum, where his family accepted the honor on his behalf.
“Tim was a great friend of ours,” Ed Rosebrook, founder of the ESRHF, said with emotion.
At the age of 17, White began racking up wins, his first on a 7-horsepower Ski-Doo at the 1964 Lancaster Grand Prix.
During the 1964/65 season, he began racing for the Lancaster Snow Drifters, the oldest snowmobile team in the history of the sport.
In 1966, then racing for Roberts Motors in Class B, White raced to a close second in points at the Grand Prix, took two first-place wins in St. Johnsbury and grabbed two first- and third-place wins in Plymouth, N.H.
At the 1968 Vermont State Championship in St. Johnsbury, he took a first, third and fourth in Class A to win the championship, said Rosebrook.
“White was the first snowmobile racer in history to capture both the Kawartha Cup and the Bourbon Cup in the same year, at the 1968 Laconia International, against Team Arctic’s best drivers,” he said.
In 1969, White rode his Class I 250cc Ski-Doo to win two more big trophies at one race by winning both the Paul Bunyan Open and the Maine Governor’s Cup in Bangor, Maine, racing a Cassady-built 1965 Rotax engine against others with much larger displacement engines, as well as the Ski-Doo factory team, said Rosebrook.
In 1970, White began racing for Timberland Machines ‘“Big T” Ski-Doo team, scoring first-place wins at The Balsams in Dixville Notch and in Berlin.
“Timothy Gary White left the sport he so dominated in 1971, after a horrific unavoidable accident at the Lancaster Grand Prix, when another driver fell off his sled directly in White’s path, severely injuring his fellow competitor,” said Rosebrook. “He continued racing for the remainder of the season, but the effects of that one trying event were just too much and he retired at season’s end, taking along with it his amazing driving skills which produced some of the finest, most memorable moments in the rich history of this great sport.”
Accepting the induction honor on White’s behalf was his wife, Verna White; sons Timothy White Jr. and Robert White; and daughter, Danielle King.
Verna White recalled the racing days.
“We’d take off on a Friday every week during the winter months and we’d race all weekend and we’d come home late Sunday night,” she said. “Tim would go back to work on Monday and work through, and late Friday afternoon we’d head out again.”
With emotion, she said, “He loved his racing. He put a lot of time and effort into it. He worked on all his own machines until he went to racing for Timberland Machines.”
Timberland, once based in Lancaster, wouldn’t let White work on his own machines, which Verna White said he didn’t like very much.
But White, an electrician by trade who would go on to run White’s Electric for 40 years, loved racing.
“He was very dedicated to the sport,” she said. “He was very dedicated to the friends that he made in the sport. And he leaves a really big legacy for this three kids, and I’m really proud to accept this in his honor.”
The nonprofit ESRHF honors the first generation of Eastern snowmobile racers and race promoters, who are also known as the “warriors of winter.”
Along with White, four other racing legends were inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame on Saturday — James “Jim” Sul, from Pennsylvania; Anthony “Butch” Consolini, from Massachusetts; Lawrence “Larry” Buerman, a native of upstate New York now living in Florida; and Ronald “Ronnie” Ouimet, from Massachusetts.
For their induction, they made the journey to Lancaster, the birthplace of snowmobile racing, which organized the race, in 1962, on this side of Lake Champlain.
Buerman was the first Eastern racer to earn the USSA’s No. 1 Gold Bib for the 1970 season, winning more races than any other rider in 1968 and 1969. He also won the Adirondack Cup.
Victories would continue through the 1970s.
“You’ve got to eat it and sleep it to be number one,” said Buerman, who thanked the ESRHF board of directors for honoring all inductees as well as Paul Crane, founder of the snowmobile museum in Lancaster, for keeping the history alive.
Consolini, who found success as an independent racer, took wins in Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire (where he won the Grand Prix’s coveted Kilkenny Cup), New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, where his breakout moment came at the 1970 Massachusetts State Championship.
Without the help of many people along the way, including his wife, Consolini said he wouldn’t have been at Saturday’s induction ceremony.
Rosebrook thanked the racers’ wives for their support.
“If it wasn’t for the women, these guys wouldn’t be racing,” he said.
Ouimet, who also raced in the West in West Yellowstone, owns one of the nation’s oldest snowmobile dealerships, established in 1965 with Moto-Ski, and won the first Adirondack Cup in 1966 using the brand.
He would go on to launch the first Yamaha snowmobile dealership in 1969.
“Ladies and gentlemen, a pathfinder,” Rosebrook said in introducing Ouimet.
Ouimet said he had a wonderful time, and to be honored for what he enjoyed is icing on the cake.
Sul, who first honed his chops racing on motorcycles, began snowmobile racing in Pennsylvania and won his first race after falling off his sled, gathering himself, catching the pack, and pulling ahead.
“Sometimes you have to fall before you ride,” he said.
Sul would go on to dominate races in Pennsylvania and New York State.
Saturday was the sixth annual induction ceremony for the ESRHF.
Rosebrook thanked the board members of the Hall Fame for their efforts finding inductees and thanked Crane, who in 1959 was the first American to ride a Ski-Doo (and brought the brand to Lancaster, which was the first town to have one), for everything he does involving snowmobiles.
Buerman, in comments that drew applause, expressed gratitude for those who were there from the very beginning and stayed.
“I think there’s one thing that every guy has forgotten to say in all of these ceremonies from day one until right now,” he said. “I want to thank all the die-hards who showed up every weekend hoping that would be their day of glory. I want a big hand for them, because if it wasn’t for them, none of us would be here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.