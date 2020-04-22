LYNDON CENTER — Following an outcry from students, instructors and legislators, the head of the struggling Vermont State Colleges system on Wednesday withdrew his proposal to close three campuses because of added financial troubles from the coronavirus outbreak.
The college system’s board of trustees heard from thousands of people in emails and two online meetings who opposed the proposal that Chancellor Jeb Spaulding had introduced on Friday.
“Our Board of Trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities, and the State’s elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable. I accept their judgement,” Spaulding said in a written statement.
He had proposed that the campuses of Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon and the campus of Vermont Technical College in Randolph, which has another campus in Williston, would close. Liberal arts programs in Johnson and Lyndon would be moved to one campus, Castleton University.
The four-college system, which has been struggling for years with declining enrollment, low state funding and other problems, is facing a deficit this school year of between $7 million and $10 million, including $5.6 million in refunds of room and board fees and moving to online learning.
This year’s deficit includes the expected $3 million in federal assistance. Next year’s deficit could reach $12 million.
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson issued a statement Sunday saying an abrupt vote to close three campuses without a public plan for the future was inappropriate, “especially in this era of unknowns.”
Johnson on Wednesday called Spaulding’s decision to withdraw the proposal the right move and Ashe said it would allow for “a clearheaded analysis of what a healthy higher education system in Vermont could look like.”
“Indications are positive that the State leaders will be assisting us to get through the immediate problem, although we are not sure of exactly how at this time,” Spaulding said in his statement. “We will be taking additional time to work with elected, campus, and community leaders to redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable. That means we do not plan to close campuses this fall.”
When asked about Spaulding’s decision, Gov. Phil Scott, speaking at his regular COVID-19 update, said he was unaware of the change in direction but knew that the state colleges have been facing a variety of pressures for years.
“Whatever we do as we move forward, we have to keep an eye on how do we preserve the system after the fact. We don’t want to just pour $50 million into a system, let’s say, when a year from now we are going to end up in the same spot,” he said.
Scott said he looked forward to working with the Legislature on finding a solution.
The current situation “cannot continue for long,” Spaulding said, and a more workable solution would disrupt the four institutions and five campuses.
He said he would begin work on a new plan immediately, including seeking input from the Legislature, administration, community and campus leaders.
Local Reaction
“While the VSCS faces immense demographic and financial challenges, closing NVU, an economic engine for northern Vermont, is not the answer,” NVU-Lyndon President Elaine Collins said in a statement. “NVU’s total economic impact in northern Vermont is conservatively estimated at $113 million annually.
“While we at NVU are glad to see the withdrawal of this proposal, we recognize that in many ways our work has just begun,” Collins said. “We cannot move forward with business as usual. In order to be sustainable, NVU and the entire VSCS needs to work together to innovate, identify efficiencies, and provide the higher education needed for our students at a cost that Vermonters can afford. We have already begun this work and will continue to focus our efforts here until we have designed a higher education system that works for all Vermonters. I am confident that this solution includes NVU and its two campuses at Johnson and Lyndon.”
“Victory! Congratulations Everyone! The Closure Proposal has been withdrawn,” NVU-Lyndon physics professor Ben Luce said. “Bridge funding looking certain. The focus must now shift to obtaining a permanent increase in state funding.”
“I think it’s safe to say that we are all thrilled with Chancellor Spaulding’s retraction of his recommendation,” Kate Henriques, Student Government Association president said. “Our united efforts have been able to inspire some serious changes to the VSCS and now is the time to fight for a sustainable future.”
“A weight has been lifted off our shoulders,” said NVU-Lyndon senior Julia Kearney. “It has been extremely difficult to focus on schoolwork since the announcement, and now we can take a quick breath, focus on finishing the semester, and then focus on fighting for adequate state funding.”
Bobby Saba, a sophomore at NVU-Lyndon studying Atmospheric Sciences and Broadcast and Digital Journalism, wrote, “Know that this is not the end … We should not stop until the right actions are taken. We know what administration should look like at the System level, and we should push for these actions.”
Nancy Rexford Hartwell of Lyndon on Wednesday said, “Hopefully the state can stop trying to repair a broken system and start from scratch to design one that works for this century. Hopefully they will realize that we need to think of education as K-16. I am an LSC/NVU graduate as was my grandmother and my daughter. I would never have been able to go to college if I had had to live away and on-campus.”
Celeste Girrell of Sutton, a longtime school board member and leader in public education in the Northeast Kingdom, said on Wednesday, “I am so pleased our State College alum and local community members were so fast and articulate and visible!”
“Without threats or violence or over-reacting - the Vermont way of voicing concerns! I received my Masters in Education in the ’80s and even taught a course or two on study skills and such,” at then Lyndon State College, she shared. “More importantly, my daughters danced on the Twilight Stage for years with the Kay Welch Dancers … and swam in the pool during winter sports in graded school. That College has been a community servant as well as an institution of higher learning!”
Retired Lyndon State College Dean John Kascenska said, “It is clear that more work needs to be done beyond today’s announcement. I am convinced that a feasible plan of action can be developed and implemented that will solidify the future of higher education for the benefit of Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom.”
NEK Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darcie McCann said on Wednesday, “The clock is now ticking to prove to the world that these institutions are not only critical to their regions and state but they can be solvent and vibrant going forward. The timeline may have moved but the fight still remains, and we will be there battling for the colleges every step of the way.”
