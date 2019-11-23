Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
At a meeting earlier this year of the CCSU Board, Peacham board member Mike Heath, at right, makes the case for why the assessment formula for supervisory union costs was unfair to the smallest school district since other districts had formed larger unions, and new school districts have come to the table. A new formula was agreed to Monday night which will reduce Peacham's share of the SU budget costs. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The annual Peacham School District meeting was recessed several times as the board tried to cut costs, reclaim its Small Schools Grant and reduce the tax impact between the annual meeting, seen here in early March, and late spring. One change the Peacham board had lobbied for - to get the SU costs for Peacham reduced, succeeded earlier this week and Peacham will see savings for its share of the CCSU costs starting next year. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
DANVILLE — The Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Board - which serves Cabot, the Caledonia Cooperative School District (Barnet, Walden and Waterford), Danville, Peacham and Twinfield, on Monday approved a change to the formula for how districts pay supervisory union annual costs, said Superintendent Mark Tucker.
Peacham pushed hard for the change last winter, when their budget was facing a steep increase for several reasons and school directors were trying to have the formula changed because of larger districts now being part of the CCSU.
