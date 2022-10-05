Attempted murder suspect Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter has got state charges and federal charges pending against him in Vermont.
But his scheduled change-of-plea hearing in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday has now been delayed because he’s busy dealing with another criminal case in Connecticut.
“Defendant has an outstanding case in the State of Connecticut - the resolution of which may have an impact on his Plea negotiations with the State of Vermont,” wrote Hunter’s defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea, in his motion to postpone the hearing until the Connecticut case is resolved.
Caledonia Superior Court
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has agreed to delay the change-of-plea hearing for up to 30 days.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., is accused by the state of kidnapping, assaulting and pistol-whipping Barnet resident Matthew Goodell, 26, while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont in September of 2021. Police say Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter has now entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors to settle the state charges.
The proposed state deal, which has to be approved by a judge, has Hunter pleading guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a weapon in exchange for a prison sentence of 6.5 to 9 years to serve.
Hunter has also been indicted by a grand jury on federal gun and drug charges but that case has also been delayed after Hunter’s federal defense attorney asked for more time so he could discuss “potential resolutions of his case” with Hunter.
The state sentence, if approved by the court, would be served concurrently with whatever sentence Hunter receives in federal court.
Federal sentences are generally longer than state sentences. But there are no public details available yet about the potential plea deal Hunter and his attorney are discussing with federal prosecutors.
