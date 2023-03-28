Changes Coming To Littleton Town-School Budget Committee

LITTLETON — Based on New Hampshire’s Municipal Budget Law requirements, changes are coming to the nearly 60-year-old town-school advisory budget committee.
Among them are committee member appointments made by the town moderator and no longer by the Select Board, and no more committee recommendation votes on non-dollar or non-appropriation warrant articles.
During Monday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Jim Gleason said municipal staff members researched the budget law and how Littleton’s budget committee, whose vote recommendations appear on the annual town meeting ballot, should be operating.
“During the research, they found that the moderator is supposed to appoint budget committee members,” he said.
In addition, there should be one Select Board member and one alternate Select Board member on the committee — although only one can vote at any one time — as well as one School Board member and one alternative School Board member on the committee, with the same one-vote requirement, said Gleason.
Each will serve a 1-year term.
The alternate members from the select and school boards would serve and vote only when the primary select and school board members can’t serve at the time or be at a committee vote.
Other changes would involve a reduction in the number of committee vote recommendations.
“The only items for the budget committee to vote on are those that are non-monetary,” said Gleason. “So if there is a zoning issue or something like that, those wouldn’t be budget committee items.”
The committee will also need to follow the budget calendar established by the Select Board and the New Hampshire Department of Revenue calendar.
“Sometimes in the past there’s been different starting dates and it just makes it a little more conflicting for staff because we follow the calendar that [the Select Board sets] in getting things ready,” said Gleason.
With the Select Board scheduled to make its appointments to various boards, commissions, and committees during its meeting on April 24, Gleason said he will reach out to Littleton Town Moderator Chad Stearns regarding those residents submitting their names to volunteer to serve on the budget committee because it will now be Stearns’ responsibility to make the appointments.
Under state budget law, budget committees can have three to 12 members.
Terms are for three years and are staggered.
While the town moderator appoints the members, the Select Board has the authority to determine the total number of members who will serve on the committee.
The Littleton budget committee currently has seven members.
In 2023, two seats are open for appointment or reappointment.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson said he has no problem with the current committee and that the town can add the two additional members.
The committee would have nine members, including the two open positions that will be appointed or reappointed and the addition of one voting member each from the select and school boards.
All committee appointments or reappointments must be made within 30 days following the annual March town meeting.
Also, under budget law, no committee member can miss four consecutive meetings without being excused.
If such absences occur, the committee chair must notify the town moderator, who will have five days to appoint someone.
Along with contacting Stearns, Gleason said he will contact the Littleton School Board and school superintendent regarding the changes.
Select Board member Carrie Gendreau said she would like to point out that the town is following the Municipal Budget Law and nothing else.
The town of Littleton voted to establish an advisory budget committee during the 1955 annual town meeting. A warrant article for the 1956 town meeting authorized the first committee members.
The first elected members were Clyde Berry, Douglas Brown, Trevor Mooney, Arthur Simmonds, Hollis Burgess, Clinton Kelley, and Nicholas Perkins.
Unlike elected budget committee members, who are chosen in the annual town-wide vote, members to advisory committees are appointed.
