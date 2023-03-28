Changes Coming To Littleton Town-School Budget Committee
Buy Now

During their meeting on Monday, Littleton Select Board members Linda MacNeil, left, Carrie Gendreau, and Roger Emerson were informed of changes to the advisory town-school budget committee, among them committee members now appointed by the town moderator and no longer by the Select Board. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Based on New Hampshire’s Municipal Budget Law requirements, changes are coming to the nearly 60-year-old town-school advisory budget committee.

Among them are committee member appointments made by the town moderator and no longer by the Select Board, and no more committee recommendation votes on non-dollar or non-appropriation warrant articles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments