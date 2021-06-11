A number of homeless people who have spent much of the pandemic sheltered in motels will find no rooms at the inns come July 1.
Changes to the state’s motel voucher program will mean homeless people will need to meet certain qualifications to access housing in motels. Qualifying criteria had been waived throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with virus numbers going down and vaccinations going up, the health emergency is over. Couple that with the fact that many lodging establishments want to once again use their rooms for tourists, and some of the state’s homeless population need to relocate.
The reliance on the motel voucher program exploded in the last year throughout the state because of the pandemic as other options for short-term emergency housing needs were lost when congregating with people outside one’s household was forbidden.
As a point of reference, before the pandemic, during the winter months when the need is highest for vouchers, the state was renting motel rooms for 250-300 households. During the pandemic, the state rented 1,900 rooms.
The need for beds at a time when motels had little to no opportunity to provide lodging for tourists benefited homeless people with nowhere to go and the bottom line of the motel businesses. The state partnered with 76 lodging establishments statewide to accommodate homeless people.
Four of those are located in the Northeast Kingdom. Homeless people with motel vouchers have been lodged at the Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury, the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville, Maurice Motel in Canaan, and the Pinecrest Motel & Cabins in Barton.
Earlier this year, when the light at the end of the long pandemic tunnel became visible, the Department of Children and Families was tasked with collaborating with a working group to craft an Emergency Housing Assistance plan. The plan puts into place criteria that must be met by July 1 for a current motel guest to continue to receive a motel voucher.
The criteria, which are much less stringent than voucher qualifications were before the pandemic, are expected to empty about 250 motel rooms statewide come July 1. Families with children under 18 will still qualify for motel occupancy.
In the Northeast Kingdom, the four lodging establishments working with the state are currently providing 79 rooms for use by homeless individuals and families: 28 rooms at the Fairbanks; 35 at the Colonnade; eight at Maurice Motel and eight at the Pinecrest.
Tricia Tyo, DCF Economic Services Division, deputy commissioner, said that the July 1 changes are expected to reduce the number of rooms occupied by homeless people between Fairbanks and Colonnade by 24. Maurice Motel will use four rooms for the homeless, she said, and Pinecrest will use seven rooms for motel voucher guests.
Daniel Berube is among the people who will no longer qualify to stay at the Fairbanks. He’s got a job and will soon have his driver’s license back, but he doesn’t know where he’ll live once he can’t stay in the inn.
Berube has been a voucher guest at the Fairbanks since last August. Before that, he was living in a tent in the woods off Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury. He said because he had a dog, housing options weren’t available, so he chose to tent.
That changed on Aug. 23, when St. Johnsbury Police Officer George Johnson went to investigate the campsite Berube was staying on private property. The officer was met by Berube’s dog. The dog lunged at the officer and the officer shot it. An apologetic Officer Johnson helped Berube bury the dog.
Unless another option presents itself, Berube said he may go back to living in a tent.
“I just need a place so I can be able to save up enough money to find a place, but that’s the thing, even finding a place. There’s nothing,” he said.
At the Pinecrest, manager Sharon Caroli said only the main motel building will be used for motel voucher guests. Cabins near the river will be for tourists. During the winter all 16 units were housing people through the state voucher program.
“We’re kind of in a good situation that we have the motel up by the road that can be self-contained and then we have these cabins down by the river that are good for tourists,” said Caroli.
She said she doesn’t expect she’ll lose many of the current voucher guests when the qualifications kick in.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said that he was told as many as 34 people previously housed at Fairbanks would be leaving the inn.
People who no longer qualify to remain in a motel room will each be given a check for $2,500 to serve as transition money, said Tyo. Most of the money to fund the new Emergency Housing proposal is coming from FEMA and other federal funds related to the COVID allotment.
In addition to the check, Chief Page and St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said they’ve heard the displaced motel guests will be getting tents, which has them a little concerned.
Homeless people setting up tents in town is a normal occurrence in the warmer months, but Chief Page said officers haven’t found many yet this year, but with people leaving the motel, “I have a feeling that’s all going to change come July 1.”
Tyo said she hadn’t heard that tents were being supplied, but said that could be an option for some. “I suppose people could go camping for the summer,” she said.
There is no set path for the people leaving the motels, she said. “They have been working the next step,” she said, suggesting some may try to self-pay and stay in a motel; others will make arrangements with family members. Some may use the $2,500 as a means of leaving the area.
“(The money),” said Tyo, “is really to help with whatever they may need to make the next step a little easier.”
Whitehead said he fears that once the people must leave the motels, some of them could become a local concern. He said he’s heard somewhere between 27 and 37 homeless people will be vacating Fairbanks Inn.
“What I find difficult is (homelessness) is a statewide problem and it’s been concentrated on towns like St. Johnsbury,” he said. “We didn’t participate in this problem, but we’re going to be subject to it.
“We don’t have the capacity or the manpower to solve this, nor should town resources be deployed to do that,” Whitehead said.
If pitching a tent in St. Johnsbury becomes a living solution for former motel guests, it is a local issue.
“If they decide to go find a place to go tent, the town of St. Johnsbury is left alone to handle this,” said Whitehead. “We’re certainly not going to turn our backs on the problem, but we don’t have the resources to take it over for the state.”
During the greater reliance on Fairbanks to shelter otherwise homeless people, the town’s police force was called upon multiple times to address troubles related to the guests at the inn. Chief Page credited improvements there and less reliance on police intervention with efforts led by Suzanne Legare-Belcher, field services director for Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Legare-Belcher was not available to comment on issues related to the guests transitioning out of the motel.
Caroli said the Pinecrest has had its share of problems related to certain guests lodged there through the voucher. She said she’s had to get the state police involved and some guests have been told to leave.
“I have a low tolerance because I have kids and we live on the property,” she said.
She said apart from some “horror stories,” the experience working with the state has been mutually beneficial.
“We maintained 100 percent occupancy the whole winter because we provided this service,” she said. “It kept food on the table for my family.”
Caroli said it’s also good to help meet a need.
“I’ve always felt really good about providing this service,” she said. “For some people it’s been a really positive moment in their life. I got a great phone call from a guy who moved on from here and he’s going to AA. He’s attributing his time here as something that helped turn his life around.”
