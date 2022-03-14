LITTLETON — The 2022 town meeting election brought a changing of the guard to two elected offices that for decades had been filled by two familiar faces in the community.
For 56 years, Gerald Winn served as town moderator, and for 25 years he served as school moderator.
Winn retired in September and passed away in January, at the age of 84.
For eight terms and four days shy of 24 years, Judy White served as town clerk. She sought her ninth term until her defeat last week.
During the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Monday evening, Chad Stearns, who served two years as a Littleton selectman, was sworn in as the new town moderator, following his swearing-in as the new school moderator just 15 minutes before.
As town and school moderator, Stearns, who faced no competitors in either moderator race, said he wants to continue the tradition of efficiently running meetings that allow all voices to be heard.
“I’m looking forward to continuing Gerald’s legacy of open, transparent, and welcoming meetings,” said Stearns. “I have big shoes to fill, but I’m ready to continue serving the Littleton community.”
This year, Stearns will be the moderator of the state and federal primary election in September and the state and federal general election in November.
In February 2023, he will moderate his first deliberative session for the town and school followed by moderating the March town and school ballot votes.
Stearns will also be the moderator for any special town meetings that might come up.
On Monday morning, for her first official day on the job, Angela Brousseau was sworn in as the new town clerk.
As the new town clerk, Brousseau spent her first official day on the job on Monday doing some training with the office staff, which she said were very helpful, and settling in with a tour of the office.
“Everything is going smoothly,” she said. “I have an April workshop coming up that will get me certified. I have some training coming up that will get me certified to do the registrations prior to that.”
Brousseau thanked the community for turning out for the March 8 town meeting vote.
“I want to thank everybody for their support and dedication to me,” she said. “I really look forward to serving the residents of Littleton and having a very welcoming and positive attitude in the office. We look forward to having some good changes coming.”
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Selectman Roger Emerson, who is now board chairman after serving as vice-chairman, said, “We thank Judy White for her years of service and we welcome Angela.”
Before the board meeting, Carrie Gendreau, the former board chair is is now the vice-chair and is the daughter of Winn, spoke of a new era in town, the steep learning curves required in both the town clerk and town moderators posts, and her confidence that the new clerk and moderator will excel in their jobs.
“We want to thank Judy for her hard work and dedication,” said Gendreau. “With Judy leaving, we do lose a lot of institutional knowledge, but we are very assured with Angie and her determination with wanting to learn the position and be certified in these different areas. Chad will do a phenomenal job and will bring his own personality to it. Being a town moderator is more than just standing at the podium at the deliberative sessions. There is a lot going on behind the scenes and a lot of responsibility. I know that his heart is for the town and that he loves Littleton.”
Sworn in as the newest Select Board member on Monday was Linda MacNeil.
