ST. JOHNSBURY — Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul has dismissed all pending criminal charges against Johnnie A. Simpson Jr.

Simpson, 45, died on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 12, after being found unresponsive on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit has determined Simpson’s untimely death to be “suspicious” and is continuing to investigate.

Simpson was accused of stabbing a woman in the neck and holding a child hostage two years ago at 48 Caledonia Street in St. Johnsbury. Simpson pleaded not guilty to the allegations and was awaiting trial in the community on charges of felony 1st degree aggravated assault, aggravated assault and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint.

Prosecutor Paul filed notices of dismissal with the court on Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Simpson’s death to call the state police at (802) 748-3111, or provide a tip anonymously online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

