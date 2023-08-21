Charges Dismissed For Man Accused Of Shooting At Home Construction Worker

A Coos County man suspected of having a mental breakdown when prosecutors said he fired a gun at a home construction worker in 2022 is no longer subject to criminal penalties after the court dismissed all of his charges on the grounds that he is mentally incompetent to stand trial.
In August 2022, Aron Spencer Theriault, 26, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for knowingly firing a round from a .22-caliber handgun at Travis Lynch, who was working an excavator at a home in Columbia, and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
No injuries were reported.
Theriault was also charged with a special class felony count of first-degree assault with a firearm and two Class A misdemeanor counts each of criminal trespass and criminal mischief for unlawfully entering a camp along Washburn Road and damaging it by removing the lock.
According to the affidavit for arrest, Theriault was riding a stolen Utility Terrain Vehicle with a dog as a passenger on the morning of May 12, 2022, when he came upon Lynch at 606 Meriden Hill Road, where a construction crew was on site, and fired the shot after making a second pass by the driveway.
At the time, police said Theriault was heading toward Pleasant Mountain, screaming for help and saying he was being hunted by Muslims, who were trying to kill him.
Colebrook police responded after receiving several calls.
Theriault, though, had departed the scene on the UTV, which was soon spotted at the Washburn Road camp by law enforcement agencies that now included Colebrook, New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and the U.S. Border Patrol.
After being given verbal orders by police to emerge from the camp structure, Theriault was arrested without incident and taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for evaluation.
Found among his personal effects was the .22-caliber handgun, said authorities.
After his arrest, police said Theriault told them he was being hunted and thought the excavator’s operator was trying to bury his friends.
He also said that he was in the woods for two days and people were shooting at him all night and that he “pissed off some people in the Middle East and that the Muslims were coming after him for it” and they were tracking him with radar and satellites, according to the affidavit.
First held on preventative detention as a danger to the community and himself, Theriault was released on bail in late 2022 on the condition that he undergo treatment and medication to manage mental health conditions and that he resides at an address in Maine with his mother.
In a motion for services, his public defender, Simon Mayo, said, “Mr. Theriault is a 26-year-old man with a well-documented history of mental issues and trauma. It is apparent from discovery provided by the state that the charged conduct in this case occurred while Mr. Theriault was experiencing a mental health crisis.”
Following a restorability hearing on Aug. 15 at Coos Superior Court, the judge issued an order dismissing all five charges without prejudice after concluding that Theriault is “not competent, not restorable, not dangerous.”
Under New Hampshire law, cases against criminal defendants must be dismissed if the defendant cannot be restored to competency within 12 months.
