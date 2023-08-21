Charges Dismissed For Man Accused Of Shooting At Home Construction Worker
Coos County courthouse, Lancaster. (File photo)

A Coos County man suspected of having a mental breakdown when prosecutors said he fired a gun at a home construction worker in 2022 is no longer subject to criminal penalties after the court dismissed all of his charges on the grounds that he is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

In August 2022, Aron Spencer Theriault, 26, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on a special class felony count of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for knowingly firing a round from a .22-caliber handgun at Travis Lynch, who was working an excavator at a home in Columbia, and a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

