Charges Dismissed In Lyndonville Dog Attack Case
427 Main Street in Lyndonville on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The state has dismissed criminal charges against a Lyndonville couple in connection with a pitbull attack on a two-year-old boy last year.

James Steven Gingras, 31, and his wife Elysia Gingras, 33, both pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the incident which occurred in their home at 427 Main St., Apt. 3, in Lyndonville and involved their pet pitbull named “Abraham.”

