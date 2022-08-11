Charges Dismissed In Lyndonville Dog Attack Case

The state has dismissed criminal charges against a Lyndonville couple in connection with a pitbull attack on a two-year-old boy last year.
James Steven Gingras, 31, and his wife Elysia Gingras, 33, both pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the incident which occurred in their home at 427 Main St., Apt. 3, in Lyndonville and involved their pet pitbull named “Abraham.”
Abraham was euthanized shortly after the attack and officials say the victim — known in court documents as “KS” — has now recovered from his injuries.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski said that for legal reasons she could not publicly discuss the specific reasons why the cases were dismissed. But she did release a statement on Wednesday.
“I’m not happy that these folks have no legal consequences for what happened to KS,” said Zaleski. “But these decisions are difficult and my personal feelings are irrelevant. We have to look at what we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt and what’s best for the victim. The best outcome here is that KS is recovered and doing well.”
State’s Attorney Zaleski also said in court documents that the victim’s mother had been consulted before the cases were dismissed.
The Gingrases were accused of endangering the safety of six children — ages 2-11, plus a newborn baby — by leaving them unattended on the first floor of their home with two pitbull dogs — one of which bit the child causing life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the adults in the apartment told police they left the room and went upstairs to smoke because they did not want to smoke around the children.
Police say the victim received a bite so severe that it tore one of his ears off and severely damaged his carotid artery.
Earlier this year, attorneys for both suspects filed motions to dismiss the charges arguing the state could not prove the Gingrases acted recklessly. Elysia Gingras was represented by Defense Attorney Amy Davis of St. Johnsbury. James Gingras was represented by Defense Attorney Laura Wilson of Lyndonville.
Before the charges were dismissed, the Gingrases were facing a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $7,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.