Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Trying To Take Officer’s Gun

Brandon Calvo

Coos County prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Bronx man who, in 2019, was arrested trying to take the gun of a Lancaster police officer and punching him in the mouth after he was jolted awake with the anti-overdose Narcan in a store parking lot, where police said he had been passed out on drugs.

Brandon Calvo, 45, who was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count each of attempt to take a firearm from a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault and resisting arrest while causing bodily injury, and was additionally charged with five enhanced Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault, was also accused of assaulting an ambulance attendant.

