Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Trying To Take Officer’s Gun

Coos County prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Bronx man who, in 2019, was arrested trying to take the gun of a Lancaster police officer and punching him in the mouth after he was jolted awake with the anti-overdose Narcan in a store parking lot, where police said he had been passed out on drugs.
Brandon Calvo, 45, who was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count each of attempt to take a firearm from a law enforcement officer, second-degree assault and resisting arrest while causing bodily injury, and was additionally charged with five enhanced Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault, was also accused of assaulting an ambulance attendant.
But on July 6, according to court records reviewed on Friday, Calvo’s attorney, Don Topham, filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the charges on the grounds that Calvo is in the psychiatric ward of the North Central Bronx Hospital.
Topham told the court he received an email from Calvo and a letter from the hospital stating that Calvo was psychiatrically hospitalized from July 8 to 14, 2021, and readmitted on Sept. 25.
As of July 6 of this year, Calvo remained in the hospital, wrote Topham.
“In his 20-year legal career, Attorney Topham has never represented a client who has been hospitalized in a psych ward for over nine months because of mental health issues,” said Topham. “There can be no better proof than Mr. Calvo’s ongoing psychiatric hospitalization that he is not competent to stand trial.”
Citing New Hampshire and federal case law, Topham said defendants must be mentally competent to stand trial or their charges must be dismissed.
Two days later, on July 8, Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker filed with a court a notice to drop all counts against Calvo, though with the qualification that the charges could be refiled in the future.
“The state is dismissing all charges in this matter,” wrote Whitaker. “This decision was made after consulting the crime victims and investigating law enforcement agency. Furthermore, the State is relying upon representations about the defendant’s mental health status and living description as described by defense counsel via email … and a motion filed by defense counsel on July 6. The State is dismissing these charges with the understanding that the State’s right to later prosecute the defendant for the crimes and offenses alleged in this matter will not be prejudiced.”
At about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2019, Lancaster Police Officer Aaron Gibson responded to the parking lot of the Big Apple convenience store for the report of a man unconscious and lying partly outside his vehicle.
When Gibson arrived, he observed an open bag with drug paraphernalia inside the car.
After arriving medical personnel couldn’t awaken Calvo, they administered Narcan.
In the affidavit for arrest, Gibson said within seconds of the Narcan administration “Calvo awoke and was immediately angry and was demanding to know why I was present. I attempted to explain my presence and Calvo insisted he had not been unconscious. Calvo was asked to go to the hospital and was yelling that there was nothing wrong with him and appeared to be very agitated.”
If Calvo refused to go the he hospital, Gibson said he would be considered unsafe to drive and would therefore be detained.
A scuffle ensued after Calvo refused to leave the car and Gibson attempted to remove him.
According to the affidavit, Calvo, who court records state is 6-foot 2-inches and 195 pounds, screamed and threw a missed punch and avoided being hit with a Taser discharged by Gibson.
Then, largely unaffected after being touched with the Taser, Calvo is alleged to have punched Gibson in the mouth and continued to punch him in the head, including in the eye and cheek, as Gibson put up his arms to block the blows.
When Gibson attempted to grab Calvo by the waist, Calvo grabbed him by the shoulders and then reached for Gibson’s service weapon, yelling “give me your gun,” “time to meet your maker,” and “time for you to meet my god, Allah,” according to court papers.
When ambulance attendant David Mooney tried pulling Calvo off Gibson, Calvo allegedly took his aggression out on Mooney and punched him in the chest and shoulder.
Then arriving was Lancaster Fire Rescue member Dean Flynn, who was eventually able to place Calvo in a choke-hold and drag him to the ground, where Flynn, Mooney and Gibson were able to place handcuffs on him.
Gibson, experiencing vomiting and dizziness from the punches, was taken to Weeks Medical Center for a laceration to his lip, a concussion, and bruises, according to the affidavit.
In a span of less than two years, from his arrest in October 2019 to July 2021, the case summary shows that Calvo went through six public defenders and defense attorneys.
During a hearing on the status of new counsel in April 2021, Simon Mayo, a public defender who was Calvo’s third attorney, said there had been ongoing mistrust since his office received the case and he would ask the court to appoint new counsel.
Judge Peter Bornstein said to Calvo, “I’ll appoint new counsel to represent you, but you need to make it work with this new one because this isn’t a revolving door kind of thing. We want you to have an attorney you have confidence in, but to some extent you need to make it work with him or her, whoever it will be.”
