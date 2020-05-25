COVENTRY — Investigation into May 15-16 claims of unlawful mischief/vandalism at a worksite on Rt. 14 and Spencer Hill Road resulted in charges being filed May 22 against a Coventry man by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Dept.
A Vermont DOT highway maintenance crew had completed an erosion control project to the north side of Rt. 14 by installing a shallow drainage ditch, seeding the area with grass seed and placing grass seed matting and hay to hold the fresh grass seed in place.
The May 15-16 incident occurred after crews had completed the project and departed. Later that afternoon, and again in the early-morning hours of Saturday, May 16, said Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow, rakes and shovels were used to fill in the newly-installed erosion ditch and rake away the seed, seed matting and hay. It was the fourth time the project had been completed, she added, at a taxpayer cost of over $2,500 per project.
After numerous calls from the public, Keith R. Jacobs, 38, of Coventry was charged with felony unlawful mischief by deputies from Orleans County Sheriff’s Department. Jacobs is cited to appear July 28 in the criminal division of Vermont Superior Court.
VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Emily Jennings, 42 of West Newbury, was cited into Orange County Court on Aug. 26 to answer to misdemeanor allegations of DUI, and cruelty to a child as a result of a May 23 traffic stop in West Newbury.
VSP DERBY
One person was transported to North Country Hospital May 24 after a two-vehicle accident on Glover Street in Barton. Stacie Newland, 31 of Lowell was backing out of a driveway when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle operated by Seth Brosseau, 31, of Orleans. Newland was transported with a head injury.
Debra Hazen, 66, of Waterford was cited to appear May 26 in Orleans County Court to face charges of domestic assault stemming from a May 24 incident in the town of Glover.
A chainsaw and gas can were brought to the Derby barracks May 23 after they were found by the Irasburg/Lowell town line on Rt. 58. The person advised the items appeared to have fallen out of a vehicle traveling on that road. If you are missing these items, contact the Barracks (802-334-8881) to claim them. Claimants will be asked to provide a detailed description of the items.
