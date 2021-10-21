WATERFORD — Items valued at $115 were stolen from the Gingue Family Farm store on Tuesday.
With assistance from the public the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department cited TyLynn Langmaid, 36, of St. Johnsbury, for petty larceny and contributing to a delinquency of a minor. A 15-year-old with Langmaid when the theft occurred will appear in juvenile court.
Capt. James Hemond said the two people took two bags of NEK Grains baking flour, one beef roast and a gallon of maple syrup from the self-serve farm store about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Video surveillance at the store recorded the theft. Images were shared on social media, and the people were identified by followers of the Gingue Farm. Capt. Hemond reported that Langmaid and the juvenile admitted they took the items.
The sheriff’s department credited the community for their help in identifying the individuals involved and reaching out to Gingue Family Farms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.