A St. Johnsbury woman was charged in April with obstructing a police investigation into the reported sexual molestation of a young girl by an adult male suspect.
On Tuesday, the alleged molester was charged with felony sexual assault on a child under the age of 16.
Lunenburg resident David Clement, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Essex Superior Court and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris. Clement is accused of assaulting the child in September of 2019.
Essex Superior Court
Clement is now prohibited by the court from contacting, abusing, harassing or going within 300 feet of the alleged victim while the case is pending.
Cassandra Moody, 38, pleaded not guilty in April to felony obstruction of justice for allegedly telling the girl to lie to police officers investigating Clement.
Police began their investigation after receiving a tip that came from the Vermont Department for Children & Families (DCF). Police also received a report that Moody had provided the alleged victim with cigarettes and alcohol on several occasions — allegations which Moody denied while being interviewed by investigators.
Moody was living in Essex County when the alleged obstruction occurred but has since moved to St. Johnsbury.
Moody faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of the obstruction charge.
Clement is facing a possible sentence of three years to life in prison and a $25,000 fine if convicted of the sexual assault charge.
