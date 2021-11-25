Charges Follow ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ On Pearl Street

A St. Johnsbury woman has been accused of dropping her pants during a neighborly dispute on Pearl Street this summer.
Kimberly S. Sherwood Kelley, 53, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct, disorderly conduct and noise in the nighttime. Kelley was then released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, police responded to a report of a citizen dispute at 170 Pearl Street at 4:26 a.m. on August 27 and spoke with Kelley’s upstairs neighbor, Brenda Bundy, 57.
“(Bundy) reported that she was trying to get some sleep but that Sherwood (Kelley) was swearing outside on the landing outside the various apartments,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. “She stated that Sherwood was exclaiming ‘f*** you’ and doing double middle fingers and then subsequently pulled her pants down and invited her to ‘kiss (my) a**.’”
Police then asked Bundy if Kelley had exposed herself when she pulled her pants down.
“She replied in the affirmative,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish.
Police then interviewed Kelley and asked her why she had dropped her pants.
“She replied ‘because she p***** me off,”’ wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Sherwood then claimed she had had some type of wardrobe malfunction causing her pants to fall down accidentally during this confrontation.”
Ofc. Gerrish noted in his report that it was the fourth incident during his shift involving Kelley.
If convicted of all the charges, Kelley faces a possible sentence of over one year in prison and $850 in fines.
