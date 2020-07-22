A charity cornhole tournament to raise funds for Help Kids India is coming to Green Mountain Mall and Saint J Brewery on Sunday Aug. 2.

The tournament will offer doubles, singles and family style competitions. Each attendant must be registered as a participant in the doubles tournament so the hosts can keep attendance numbers in line with CDC and State of Vermont guidelines.

There will be raffles prizes, beer available from Saint J Brewery and food from various venders in the area.

Doubles tournament registration (required for admission) = $40 ($20 per participant)

Available after initial purchase:

Singles tournament registration = $25

Family style tournament registration (4-person teams) = $40 ($10 per person)

Registration for the doubles tournament will begin at noon on Aug. 2 on the North Lawn at the Green Mountain Mall. The event will kick off at 1. The singles and family style tournaments will have staggered starts at 2 and 2:30 respectively.

The winner of each tournament will receive half of the pot (up to $500) and the second-place finishers will receive their entrance fee back.

Participants will be required to wear facial coverings when competing or when they are in close proximity to other participants. Bring your own mask or purchase one at the gate. Other health safety protocols will be facilitated by event staff.

To read more about the cause, Help Kids India, and purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/help-kids-india-tournament-fundraiser-tickets-112505930266.

