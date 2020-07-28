Charleston Man Charged With Assault, Reckless Endangerment

Briar Niles

On July 27 at 12:22 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a dispute at a home on Pine Hill Road in Coventry.

The report stated that a firearm had been discharged by Briar Niles, 21, of Charleston, who police said was prohibited from possessing a firearm by court order.

