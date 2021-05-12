An afternoon crash in Charleston claimed the life of a local man, Wednesday.
Vermont State Police say Frank Amatruda, 77, died when his 2013 Chevy truck left Chilafoux Road in Charleston and flipped a little after 2 p.m. The crash happened just after the intersection of Gay Hill Road, police said.
The Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Fire Department and Newport Emergency Services all responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
EMS transported Amatruda to North Country Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Vermont State Police are investigating the accident. The road was dry, but Amatruda was not wearing a seat belt.
