Charleston Man Facing Charge Of Assault On A Trooper

Peter Moore-Lamphere (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — Vermont State Police say an East Charleston man assaulted a trooper at North Country Hospital Tuesday.

Peter Moore-Lamphere, 37, has been cited to appear in court next week on a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct, according to Trooper Paul Pennoyer.

