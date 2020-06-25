CHARLESTON - A majority of the two dozen Charleston residents who spoke at a remote community forum Wednesday evening favored opening some or all of town roads to all-terrain vehicles.
But some of the supporters joined others in expressing concern about safety, speeding and noise.
Several said that the town needs to police roads where ATVs are being driven illegally.
Select Board Chairman Peter Muscovites told residents at the telephone and video conference that the select board would not take any action immediately to open any roads to ATVs.
“This is not an issue that’s going to be decided today, tomorrow …” Muscovites said at the end of the forum.
“I would like between now and town meeting to have a really serious discussion about the implications of all this.”
The select board called the forum about ATVs on some town roads after a request was made to open certain roads to allow riders to travel in and out of West Charleston and reach Scampy’s on Route 105.
Selectman Patrick Austin said he proposed the opening of some roads to the select board after being approached about it by residents.
Under the proposal, supported by the Border Line Ridge Riders Club, these roads would be open during the rest of the ATV season until Oct. 1 on a limited basis. The season began May 15:
• Fontaine Road from Route 105 to the Derby town line;
• Route 105 from Scampy’s to Dane Hill Road;
• Dane Hill Road;
• Chilafoux Road from Dane Hill Road to Gay Hill Road;
• Gay Hill Road to the Brownington town line.
These roads would link West Charleston to Derby, where all town roads are open, and Brownington.
Scott Jenness, president of the club, told residents that the club would like the select board to open the roads between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. this summer on a trial basis.
Then the issue would be discussed at town meeting to decide if it should be extended into the future.
One by one, the select board turned on the microphones of the participating residents to hear their opinions, making sure participants talked only one at a time.
Some took no position but were just listening to learn about the proposal.
Some, like Tim Jenness and Amanda Wright, said they want all the roads in Charleston to be open, allowing everyone access to reach trails.
Lisa Moulton raised concerns about people riding ATVs with little kids in their laps, without helmets. She said opening roads and policing the ATVs would improve safety.
Janice Bowen supported it.
“I don’t think ATVs are any different than motorcycles,” she said.
She said she wants policing of ATVs for her daughter’s safety.
Another resident said opening roads would stop current practice of people speeding on ATVs because they are illegally using roads to go from trail to trail, house to house.
One parent said they bought a side-by-side ATV for their daughter in a wheelchair who would be able to ride it on the roads to visit her brother.
Others said East Charleston roads, next to Brighton which allows ATVs, should be open as well.
