CHARLESTON — Charleston is another town in the Northeast Kingdom where enthusiasts hope some roads will be opened to all-terrain vehicles.
The Charleston Select Board will hold a remote informational meeting Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. to seek feedback on the idea of opening several town roads to all-terrain vehicles.
Selectmen in the past two months have discussed a request by ATV supporters to open access from Brownington and Derby, also allowing ATV riders to reach Scampy’s, a store and deli, on Route 105 in West Charleston village.
Another road might be considered but only if Morgan were to open access as well.
Selectmen are now seeking public input.
The meeting will focus on a proposal from enthusiasts to open the following roads to limited ATV use:
- Fontaine Road from Route 105 to the Derby town line;
- Route 105 from Scampy’s to Dane Hill Road;
- Dane Hill Road;
- Chilafoux Road from Dane Hill to Gay Hill Road;
- Gay Hill Road to the Brownington town line.
Even if the select board desires, it would be up to the state to allow ATVs on Route 105.
Both the select board and the club must ask the Vermont Agency of Transportation to open that short section of Route 105 to access Scampy’s.
The intent, according to minutes of recent select board meetings, is to open Fontaine Road which would link Charleston to Derby. And then Dane Hill Road, Crawford Hill and Chilafoux roads would connect to Brownington.
Riders must register their ATVs with the Department of Motor Vehicles and have paid membership with the Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association (VASA) to ride on trails and open roads.
Scott Jenness, president of Border Line Ridge Riders, told the selectmen at a recent meeting that the fees help towns if repairs on dirt roads are needed due to ATV use, to post signs to show where ATV access is allowed, and to provide law enforcement from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
The ATV access would be limited to the season, this year until Oct. 1. The town can decide is there should be a daily curfew.
The club has worked on connecting 12 towns in the county in 15 years, according to the minutes.
The most recent is Derby, where the select board voted to open all town roads to ATVs June 1 for a two-year trial period.
Newport City in January voted in favor of an ordinance that allowed ATVs to reach downtown effective May 15. The city promised residents a one-year trial.
Coventry voters petitioned for a town-wide on an ordinance allowing ATVs on all town roads.
Charleston selectmen considered bringing it up at town meeting, but that would not allow ATV use this year, Jenness said, according to the May 28 minutes.
Selectmen said they did not want to take decisions without community feedback.
The select board will hear residents’ comments and then consider the ATV access proposal at their regular meeting Thursday, June 25.
Information on how to attend the remote meeting by Zoom or teleconference call is posted on Facebook by the ATV club and is posted by the town.
