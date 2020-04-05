At 9:27 a.m. on April 1, the Vermont State Police’s Derby barracks was notified of a vehicle being taken without the owner’s consent from a residence on Route 105 in Charleston. The vehicle was later located in Newport.
Investigation by Tpr. Aaron Leonard revealed that Sarah Romanowski, 39, of Charleston, had taken the vehicle and was in violation of her court ordered curfew. Romanowski was issued a citation to appear June 23 in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the charge of operating without consent of owner.
