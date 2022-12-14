WATERFORD — A private-public partnership would bring an internet dead zone to life.
The Select Board on Tuesday heard a proposal to deliver broadband service to 17 homes on Davis Lane, Knotty Lane, Slate Ledge Road and Suitor Road.
Charter Communications has agreed to connect those homes if the town commits $47,706 in ARPA funds towards the $90,206 project cost, according to Vice Chair Michael Barrett.
Those homes do not have internet connections and will not be served by the NEK Broadband build-out next year.
“These people have no other options,” Barrett said.
The Charter Communications proposal would cost the town 20 percent of its remaining $240,413 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Select Board took the matter under advisement.
Earlier this year Waterford awarded $110,800 in ARPA funds to NEK Broadband to bring high-speed internet service to over 400 unserved and underserved households.
That includes 44 “priority” addresses with K-12 students, remote workers or those with telehealth needs lacking a minimum-speed broadband connection.
The town’s contribution will be matched by state funds and the estimated $3.3 million spur lines could be completed and activated as soon as next spring.
Once the NEK Broadband project is completed, approximately 30 homes in Waterford would be without internet service, including the 17 on Davis Lane, Knotty Lane, Slate Ledge Road and Suitor Road.
Barrett said it was important to connect those homes in the event of a COVID-19 surge or another “COVID-like” event so that residents could work, attend school, and connect with health services from home.
It was also a matter of equity, he said.
Board member Susan Hayes wondered if Charter Communications could connect all 30 underserved homes.
“I want to see every Waterford resident have it, if we’re going to make that kind of an investment,” Hayes said.
The proposal floated on Tuesday was similar to what Barrett did last year.
Following a long and complicated process, he obtained federal grant funding and Charter Communications ran fiber through his neighborhood this spring, bringing high sped internet to almost 90 households.
