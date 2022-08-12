ST. JOHNSBURY — Howls of glee could be heard as downhill bicyclists took the first run down Broadwing, the trail that opened for riding Friday in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest.

Some 25 bicyclists gathered at the trailhead on Alms House Road, listened to remarks by Chris Dussault and Joe Fox of Caledonia Trail Collaborative [CDC], then did a hasty ribbon cutting and took to the trails.

