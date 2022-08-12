ST. JOHNSBURY — Howls of glee could be heard as downhill bicyclists took the first run down Broadwing, the trail that opened for riding Friday in the St. Johnsbury Town Forest.
Some 25 bicyclists gathered at the trailhead on Alms House Road, listened to remarks by Chris Dussault and Joe Fox of Caledonia Trail Collaborative [CDC], then did a hasty ribbon cutting and took to the trails.
It’s trails plural because there’s more than one way down from the top. Broadwing is the main trail, while lower down, it turns into Little Wing, a “rake and ride” section of the trail, before turning back into the wider track.
“It’s a dream,” Dussault said of the new, flowy trail. It’s a dream to have some trails for mountain bikes within the village of St. Johnsbury. It’s what our organization [CDC] has dreamt about for many years: to have trails that are close to downtown, and to bring a new user group to this great recreational asset.”
Trails have been slightly reconfigured to accommodate Broadwing. All the updates are on a map in the kiosk by the trailhead created by Matt Brabender, mapping specialist at Kingdom Trails Association in East Burke. There is also new signage denoting bike trails, two-way trails and hiking/walking trails. “We ask that walkers and their dogs please stay off the bike trail - we don’t want any collisions,” Fox said.
Also new is a six-foot-wide bridge leading to a fork where bikers go right and hikers/walkers go left. Alex Wright donated the lumber, locally-milled cedar, for the bridge, Fox noted, while Zach Drown donated lumber for the stringers for the span. “Teddy Legendre, just an awesome guy, came out with his tractor one day and helped us drag the stringers up there and set them in place,” Fox added.
Many riders were also volunteers in getting the trail ready, and were the first to be acknowledged, along with CTC board members James Bentley, Libby Ratico and Dan Maguire. Fox wrote the grant that led to the securing of a $20,000 grant from the Northeastern Vermont Development Association in a partnership with the Northern Forest Center and the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
Trail installation was done by Colin Stemper of Palisade Projects in Fairlee, who could not be present. The town of St. Johnsbury got a $20,000 grant for the project from Northeastern Vermont Development Association, in a partnership with the Northern Forest Center and the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
In terms of similarities, some bikers saw similarities in the new trail to Kitchel, one of the original Kingdom Trails Association runs. It’s also similar in surface and fun, one rider felt, to Roly Grail, part of the Burke Mountain Bike Park. Future comparisons may also be drawn to the Lyndon Outing Club trail when it opens. It too is a handbuilt top-to-bottom trail that riders might find similar in surface, terrain, design and fun to Broadwing.
Thrill seekers will adore the twists and turns, dips and runouts of the new St. Johnsbury trail, Broadwing. It’s not expert terrain; the upper part is rated a blue square, or intermediate. Sections below are rated black diamond. This section, especially, features high banks and berms that are a rider’s dream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.