Arson investigators re-created what they believe to be the cause of a St. Johnsbury apartment building fire at 138 Cherry Street in April.
That’s according to court documents made public this week following the arraignment of former tenant Wayne W. Barrett on felony arson and reckless endangerment charges.
Barrett, 70, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Investigators initially believed the fire had been caused by an electrical failure near the electric stove in Barrett’s first-floor kitchen. But as the investigation continued they began to suspect the blaze had been deliberately set.
Barrett had been a tenant of the building for approximately 12 years but was in the process of moving out when the fire broke out at about 7:22 a.m. on April 9.
Caledonia Superior Court
The first clue came when an upstairs neighbor identified in court documents as Barrett’s ex-wife, Trina Barrett, 55, told police Wayne Barrett was moving out because he was very angry that his rent had just been raised by $200 and made the statement “I could care less if the whole place burns to the ground.”
Investigators said they also located a small metal cooking pot in Barrett’s apartment with the handle burned off and significant heat damage.
“The inside of the metal pot was charred and had burned residue remains,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Todd Ambroz in his affidavit filed in support of the charges.
Police then wrapped the kitchen stove in clear plastic wrap to secure all of the components, parts and wiring and brought it to a secure location at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department equipment garage on Town Garage Road.
According to court documents, Wayne Barrett initially told police he had stopped briefly at the apartment to collect his belongings at about 7 a.m. on the day of the fire - which is approximately 22 minutes before the fire was reported.
Wayne Barrett also told police there was nothing on the stove while he was in the apartment that morning.
But then he changed his story.
“He stated there was ‘pot of lard’ on the right rear burner,” wrote Det. Ambroz in his report. “I had Barrett clarify what he meant by lard, and he indicated it was vegetable oil he used to cook french fries in.”
On April 19, police brought in electrical engineer Andrew Diamond to inspect the oven.
Diamond told investigators the oven was not defective and was plugged in at the time of the fire.
‘Mr. Diamond was also able to determine the oven was turned on to a low-temperature setting, and the right rear burner was turned on at the time of the fire in the “high heat” position,” wrote Det. Ambroz.
The other three burners were determined to be in the off position.
Police then theorized that the fire had been started by a “pot of lard” which had been over-heated on the stove-top.
On May 7, investigators tested their theory at the fire department garage by heating vegetable oil in two metal pots on an electric stove.
“One pot was made of aluminum, the other was made of the same metal with Teflon coating found at the fire scene inside Barrett’s apartment,” wrote Det. Ambroz. “With half an inch of oil poured inside the pots, the aluminum ignited to open flame at approximately 21 minutes, and the Teflon coated pot ignited to open flame at approximately 22 minutes after being heated on the highest temperature setting on a small burner.”
If convicted of both charges Barrett faces a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
