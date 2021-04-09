ST. JOHNSBURY — Fire trucks filled Cherry Street Friday morning in response to an apartment building fire that injured none but displaced five people from their residences.
The cause of the fire was not known late Friday morning, and an investigator from the fire safety division was called to the scene to help identify the source of the fire that caused heavy fire damage to one of five apartment units and smoke damage throughout.
The tenants and their pets, to include cats, snakes and a tarantula, all escaped harm. The Red Cross was working to ensure all occupants had a safe place to be.
Fire trucks and firefighting crews from Danville, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Littleton were on scene to deal with the emergency. Both Littleton and Lyndonville had their ladder trucks near the building with ladders stretched. No firefighting was necessary from the extended ladders as the fire never broke through the top of the three story structure.
CALEX Rescue personnel with two ambulances were in position to render medical aid.
