ST. JOHNSBURY — The former county jail on Cherry Street will soon be housing people again with the expected April 1 completion of a $1.86 million RuralEdge renovation project.
It won’t be inmates occupying the space but rather people who have been homeless waiting for a permanent place at a time when housing is hard to come by.
The “Cherry Street Hotel” features nine apartment units in the former jailhouse and the adjacent jailer’s house. Guided by the plans of Scott and Partners Architecture, of Essex Junction, and accomplished by a Kingdom Construction crew, the interior of the buildings has gone through a complete renovation.
RuralEdge named the project Cherry Street Hotel after seeing an old postcard that pictured the brick building during the time it was housing jailed inmates, said Patrick Shattuck, Rural Edge executive director. The postcard jokingly identified the jail as a hotel.
The jailhouse hasn’t had inmates since the state opened the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury in 1982. The jail building and an adjoining house have served multiple purposes since the inmates left, but have been unoccupied for nearly two years. For several years prior it served as Aerie House, a transitional housing residence for women, but that use ended in January 2020.
The property, listed as 108-114 Cherry Street is across the road from the back parking lot and playground of the Good Shepherd Catholic School. Also nearby on Cherry Street is a daycare and Canterbury Inn. It is also neighbor to another property recently acquired by RuralEdge that RuralEdge plans to transform into apartments.
The jail was built in 1908 to replace a previous county jailhouse on the site. It was built in just a few months at a cost of $20,000. In a Caledonian-Record article published on May 20, 2008, “The jail when completed will accommodate about 30 prisoners and the cells will have a locking device of the latest pattern.”
About eights years after the jail was built the adjoining jailer’s house was built. Both structures maintain the same footprint with necessary upgrades and a nearly-complete interior transformation.
The job will be substantially complete on April 1 and RuralEdge will be working with the Coordinated Entry Program to guides homeless people into their new stable living environments. A screening process takes place before a person is accepted into the new space, said Shattuck.
He said he’s happy that the new tenants coming to the Cherry Street Hotel will have a chance to write the next part of their stories.
“Being homeless is just a point in time of someone’s story, and now (with a stable place to live) they have a different story,” said Shattuck. “When you provide folks housing, they’re able to flourish.”
Said Robert Little, director of community development at RuralEdge, “Once people are in stable housing everything else starts to stabilize.”
Many of the apartments have exclusive access from the outside. There are two two-bedroom apartments and seven single-bedroom apartments. They are spacious and well-lit. Each unit has new fixtures. New utilities are in place, featuring the heating and cooling power of heat pumps. One of the apartments is ADA compliant built to accommodate residents who are wheelchair-bound.
There’s a laundry room and an office from which local agencies like NEKCA and NEK Human Services can assist with resident needs. RuralEdge’s SASH (Support and Services at Home) program will also be onsite.
Mixed in with the modern are a few features from the past. For the sake of historical preservation, an easement was put in place when the jail ceased being a jail. Bound by that easement, one jail cell must remain, one set of bars must stay on a window. The jail’s brick facade must remain, as well as a slate roof, and a large metal vent that caps the roof but no longer has any functional use needs to stay.
The same apartment that has the bars on one of the windows also has the jail cell. It’s got a sliding door made of bars. Two hinged metal frames for cots, upper and lower, are pushed against the wall. A toilet with a wooden cover that’s no longer plumbed sits in the corner of the tiny cell.
Shattuck said it will be a feature that many tenants would find interesting, but for others, a jail cell could elicit a different reaction.
He said RuralEdge will be sensitive to feelings on the matter. “It’s a real consideration,” said Shattuck. “It’s important that we’re really in tune with our tenants.”
Work began on the project last July, and the speed with which the Cherry Street Hotel project came together is a significant accomplishment, Shattuck said, from securing the funding to designing the restoration and conversion to the actual execution of the work. He said the housing need is so great that project pace is crucial.
“They charged us with getting new units online quickly,” he said. “Everyone understood the urgency of bringing units online in addressing the housing crisis in Vermont.”
“That’s a record, I think, especially during a pandemic and having to deal with supply issues,” said Shattuck.
The current project cost stands at $1,865,701.79. Funding was provided through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board.
The project manager for the Cherry Street Hotel, Kate Buonanno, credits Scott and Partners for creating a great plan. RuralEdge also used the architects on the Olivia Place project in Lyndonville.
Buonanno said the Cherry Street project presented some unique challenges of creating new spaces within old structures with easements restrictions.
Among the obstacles were several steel posts in the jail building that are easily incorporated into a building carved into jail cells, but it’s not so easy when the plan is to create open living spaces. Buonanno said Scott and Partners did a good job overcoming the challenge.
“It was very time-consuming and detailed work,” she said.
Landscaping work will include the addition of a little more green space and a little less asphalt.
“We want to have an attractive building,” said Shattuck. “That’s important to the neighbors and to the town.”
The backyard that once served as an exercise yard for prisoners will also be transformed. The tall chainlink fence once topped with strands of barbed wire will be removed and a shorter fence will take its place. Trees on the property line will be cut down. A walkway will be created to connect the Cherry Street Hotel property with the Pearl Street properties RuralEdge owns below. A raised garden bed will be available in the backyard for RuralEdge apartment tenants to tend.
Shattuck said RuralEdge aims to be a good neighbor. In addition to landscaping features, there will be exterior cameras to enhance security in the area.
