BRIGHTON — An early morning fire that destroyed two vacant homes and one storage building in Island Pond is likely suspicious and is under investigation.
No one was injured in the Railroad Street fire that shut down Route 114 (called Railroad Street) between Cross Street and Middle Street from 1 a.m. Wednesday to about 5:30 a.m., says Brighton Fire Chief Rick Hannux.
Vermont fire marshals were combing through the rubble with Hannux Wednesday afternoon seeking the source and cause of the fire.
Hannux said he is suspicious about the cause.
“There was some type of explosion,” he said Wednesday afternoon as fire marshals were doing their work.
“Neighbors heard a couple of loud bangs.”
Hannux said the rental housing building where the fire started at 277 Railroad St. was supposed to be vacant, with the last tenants moved out. However, fire investigators were double-checking to make sure that no one had been in the building at the time, Hannux said.
The fire started in that building and spread to the former True Value store on one side, used as a storage building, and a seasonal home used for snowmobiling trips on the other, destroying all three, Hannux said.
About 40 firefighters from the Brighton, Charleston and Derby Line departments responded with Newport Ambulance on standby. Firefighters arrived at about 1 a.m. to find the fire underway and had it under control by 5 a.m., Hannux said.
Hannux said he and other Brighton firefighters stayed on scene until 6:30 a.m.
The rental home where the fire started was owned by Daren Tardis of Island Pond. The storage building was owned by Pelkey properties in Essex and the seasonal home by Robert Johnson of New Haven, Conn., Hannux said.
Hannux said he understood that all owners had insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.