Chief: Fire-EMS Regionalization Initiatives Already In Place

Although recent discussions about regionalizing local fire and EMS departments might seem new to some, the concept has been an ongoing conversation among local fire-EMS chiefs, who moved from some of the talks to advancing initiatives and merging several operations several years ago.
Allan Clark, chief of the Sugar Hill Fire Department and a regional fire-EMS leader, spoke about what has already been put in place and what could be in store for the future.
“Regionalization among local fire departments and EMS has already been going on,” he said. “On the specialty calls, the high-risk low-volume calls, we’ve really worked to try to regionalize. Swiftwater Rescue now is in the process of being regionalized. Hazardous materials incidents are in the process of being regionalized.”
Also advancing is a forestry task force that would be available to assist on the second day of a typical fire, where the flames have all been knocked down, but crews are needed to dig out the rest of the fire, at a time when it is difficult for people to take time off work for that type of job, said Clark.
“We are putting together a task force for that and will make it available for the region,” he said.
Now based out of Littleton is a rehabilitation unit that has all of the resources needed to go to a major fire so firefighters have a chance for periodic rest while battling a blaze.
“They can get some food and water and have their vitals checked, with is extremely important on those hot, humid days,” said Clark, who added that it doesn’t take long for heat-related stress and injuries to impact firefighters.
Another initiative being eyed is assembling a tanker strike team, with tankers carrying critical water supplies that could come from farther away.
A good example of the need would be the Cottage Street fire in March that destroyed the SBP Builders office and also nearly spread to the adjacent tire supply center, said Clark.
“We were very close to that fire getting into those tires and we had already tapped out the water from the water system,” he said. “We would have needed a lot of tankers if it had gotten into those tires.”
Outside of fire and EMS incidents, training has also become more regionalized.
“I think everyone realizes that we have two things going against us,” said Clark. “One is the number of firefighters. A lot of us are aging out and we need to constantly look at replenishing ourselves with young people. Right now, getting a big turnout is difficult.”
The second regards equipment.
While Sugar Hill and Franconia can each provide an engine for an incident, a system is being developed where local fire departments go farther out, say to Lincoln, for another needed engine, he said.
“Years ago, we would never do that,” said Clark. “The other component is cost. An engine now is like three-quarters of a million dollars. By regionalizing resources, we may be able to not need quite as much apparatus because we can rely on others, especially now.”
And in today’s world, where costs are higher, deliveries of new engines can also take two to three years.
On the EMS side, Clark said first responders recognize that things have changed dramatically from 10 to 15 years ago.
“The number of EMS calls has increased substantially,” he said. “Years ago, for a cut finger, you’d get in the car and have it fixed. Now, they call the ambulance.”
EMS regionalization also becomes more complicated when different forms of organizations provide EMS.
Whereas fire departments are municipal with the same basic makeup, different EMS forms exist, like the fire-based EMS in Littleton, a separate entity like Woodsville Ambulance that is part of that town’s fire district, the private not-for-profit Lin-Wood Ambulance that is not municipal-related, and the not-for-profit CALEX Ambulance, he said.
“And then much of the southern part of state has for-profit ambulance services,” said Clark. “So when you’re trying to build a regional system, it’s a little more complicated because of the basic organizations that are already in place. It’s a challenge. We’re working on it. There’s no easy solution, but I think we’ve got a good start.”
Littleton Fire Rescue, for example, has stepped up to the plate with high-quality service, he said.
While Franconia will pay a big cost to Littleton, there are ways to reduce the cost, such as collections that come off of the big number as well as grants that are pending, said Clark.
But regionalization doesn’t mean the costs borne by towns will decrease, he said.
In an age of fewer and sometimes decreasing numbers of volunteers, costs could increase, and significantly, if full-time personnel are needed to fill the void, he said.
“Bethlehem is a prime example,” said Clark. “They’ve relied upon a handful of people, paid on call. But if you have to pick up all of those runs by full-time personnel, their costs are going to increase dramatically … It’s going to cost you a whole lot more when you get away from relying upon volunteers and call personnel. At a minimum, it’s $500 a call.”
Franconia was paying in the $55,000 range for its Life Squad and has now paid Littleton $600,000 to add four new firefighter-EMTs to Littleton’s EMS (a figure that also includes equipment maintenance) to cover calls to Franconia.
“Bethlehem’s budget is $70,000,” said Clark. “One full-time EMT is $100,000. Between wages and benefits and uniforms and training you get to $100,000 pretty quickly. And to run an ambulance full-time with paid people, you need nine of them. You’re at $1 million before you do much of anything. Yes, you collect, but the rates you collect don’t even come close. Unfortunately, if you collect 50 percent of it, you’re doing pretty good. You can bill whatever you want, but what you collect is a different story.”
But regionalization and efforts to keep costs as low as possible are being addressed on both the fire and EMS sides, he said.
“It’s not something that you can just do overnight,” said Clark. “EMS is much more difficult in some ways just because of how the different number of organizations that make up the EMS system are founded. On the other side of that, firefighters and towns take great pride in their fire departments. There’s strong feelings and there’s never going to be a day that I can envision when the local departments are going to go away. But we can become much more efficient and work with less equipment and less manpower going forward.”
