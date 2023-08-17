Chief: Fire-EMS Regionalization Initiatives Already In Place
A three-alarm fire rips through a commercial building at 433 Cottage St. in Littleton, N.H., on Monday night. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Although recent discussions about regionalizing local fire and EMS departments might seem new to some, the concept has been an ongoing conversation among local fire-EMS chiefs, who moved from some of the talks to advancing initiatives and merging several operations several years ago.

Allan Clark, chief of the Sugar Hill Fire Department and a regional fire-EMS leader, spoke about what has already been put in place and what could be in store for the future.

