Chief Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Zonay has denied a request to remove Judge Justin P. Jiron from a fatal car crash trial.

Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva filed a request to the court alleging that Judge Jiron had bias in the Katelyn Deslandes case because the prosecutor - Deputy State’s Attorney Sarah A. Baker - had previously prosecuted the judge’s daughter for DUI.

