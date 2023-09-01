Chief Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Zonay has denied a request to remove Judge Justin P. Jiron from a fatal car crash trial.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva filed a request to the court alleging that Judge Jiron had bias in the Katelyn Deslandes case because the prosecutor - Deputy State’s Attorney Sarah A. Baker - had previously prosecuted the judge’s daughter for DUI.
“In light of the recent article in the Caledonian Record, it appears to the Orleans County Community that there may be bias since Miss Jasmine Jiron was prosecuted by DSA Sarah Baker in Franklin County,” wrote State’s Attorney Leyva in her motion on Aug. 28. “As such the state is requesting Honorable Judge Jiron be recused from this case.”
Judge Jiron denied the motion on the record but sent it to Chief Judge Zonay for a final decision.
Judge Zonay’s decision was issued on Sept. 1.
“The State has failed to establish an affirmative and clear showing of bias or prejudice sufficient to overcome the presumption of judicial impartiality,” wrote Judge Zonay in his decision. “As such, there is no basis upon which to conclude that Judge Jiron’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned…the Motion must be DENIED.”
Deslandes, 24, of Island Pond, has been charged with two felony counts of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting for allegedly crossing the center line on Route 105 in Charleston at about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2022, and crashing into an oncoming car.
Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, a student at North County Union High School and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, a student at Lyndon Institute, died in the crash.
The five-day trial of Katelyn Deslandes is scheduled to begin on Sept 11, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court.
