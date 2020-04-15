Chief Judge Modifies COVID-19 Order

Vermont Superior Court Chief Justice Brian Grearson has changed his mind about consolidating all COVID-19 prisoner release requests to a single judge.
Sort of.
Grearson had ordered all the requests for COVID-19 related bail reviews and sentence reconsiderations filed in Vermont’s 14 county courthouses transferred to Chittenden County Superior Court Judge John Pacht in Burlington.
But on Monday, Judge Grearson issued a “revised order of consolidation” as part of a case in Washington Criminal Court.
Despite the revision, most of the COVID-19 cases will still not be handled in their home counties.
They will instead be divided up and consolidated to three different judges across the state.
According to Grearson’s new order, COVID-19 release motions in Rutland, Chittenden and Franklin-Grand Isle counties will continue to be heard by Judge Pacht.
But motions filed in Washington, Caledonia-Essex, Orleans and Lamoille counties will be assigned to Washington County Judge Mary Morrissey, and cases filed in Windham, Windsor, Orange and Bennington counties will be assigned to Windham County Judge John Treadwell.
Judge Grearson, in his order, said that the consolidation will continue due in part to “the availability of video transmission in all correctional facilities, the prevalence of reduced in-person court appearances by attorneys, and the authority granted to the Chief Superior Judge by (the COVID-19 Judaical Emergency Order).”
All three Northeast Kingdom prosecutors voiced opposition to the court’s original consolidation order.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski and Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett have all argued that one judge in Chittenden County shouldn’t be deciding who gets released from prison into the Northeast Kingdom community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.