LITTLETON — For her efforts in keeping the community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Koren Superchi, chief nursing officer at Littleton Regional Healthcare, was named 2021 Raymond S. Burton Littleton Business Leader of the Year.
The presentation of the award, which is sponsored by Mascoma Savings Bank, capped the 29th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce (LACC) economic development luncheon on Monday at the Littleton Elks Lodge.
“I’m very honored to present this award,” Bob Nutter, LRH president and CEO. “As an organization, we’ve worked tirelessly over the past two years to overcome many of the challenges of COVID-19, providing access to widespread community testing, and later, on administering vaccines once they were available. It was a huge effort on our part, in order to meet your needs and the needs of the entire region.”
The clinical leaders at the forefront, Superchi and Ed Duffy, LRH’s chief medical officer and executive vice-president, immersed themselves into the issue at the very beginning of the crisis and have continued to devote most of their time to it, keeping up with the ever-changing guidelines and practices, said Nutter.
“We see things two, three times a day that constantly are changing,” he said. “You might only see them every now and then on the news … Providing education — we really wanted to make an effort and get out and educate our community to make sure everyone knew what was going on.”
There’s a difference between some things the public hears on TV and what the hospital is dealing with involving the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, he said.
“Managing our workforce,” said Nutter. “It’s not an easy thing to do in this day and age.”
LRH, he said, sought to do everything it could to keep its staff protected and keep residents protected in the region.
As a member of LRH’s clinical leadership, Superchi was instrumental in operating the hospital’s COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination clinics “and continues to be at the forefront of our response to the pandemic,” he said.
“[Superchi] rallied the LRH workforce on several mass vaccination clinics earlier this year, often with little notice, and when it was really cold, one time when it was 17 below zero and we were out there,” said Nutter. “That was really an amazing thing and our staff never complained, not once.”
On a Saturday in late February, LRH vaccinated more than 1,200 area residents.
Superchi organized mass clinics, sometimes within just a few hours, after getting a last-minute call from the state informing her that vaccines are available, but they needed to be administered in the next few days or they would expire.
As the recipient of this year’s Business Leader of the Year award, Superchi “embodies all of the qualities as someone most deserving of this award … [and] continues to serve LRH, its patients, its staff, and our region at large with the utmost dedication and unwavering commitment,” said Nutter. “I can speak on behalf of the LRH people with us, our board of trustees, and I know all of you, in recognizing the hard work. When I say this is an honor and privilege to work alongside Koren Superchi, I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”
Superchi received resounding applause.
“Thank you very much,” she said. “It really has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community. As much hard work that has gone into all of our efforts this year, the support and appreciation from the community has made every minute of it well worth all of the effort. I’d do it again.”
Chamber Update
Monday’s luncheon included a municipal update from Littleton Town Manager James Gleason; a presentation from Janel Lawton, of the New Hampshire Division of Economic Development, and Danielle Bishop, of the New Hampshire Procurement and Technical Assistance Center, on resources available to communities; a presentation by Samantha Lewandowski, assistant director of New Hampshire Recovery Friendly Workplace; a local real estate market update by Andy Smith, owner-broker of Peabody and Smith Realty; a banking update by Chris Logan, CEO of the Bank of New Hampshire; and economic-related updates by Chad Stearns, a director for the Littleton Industrial Development Corp, and Peter Corey, president of the Northern Community Investment Corp.
The event drew about 70 people, most of them members of the local business community and members of the chamber, and several representatives of state agencies and local economic development organizations.
Bill Jolly, president of LACC’s board of directors, spoke of the chamber’s financial challenges and a year that saw some difficulty in maintaining chamber membership.
“This past year has been tough, but invigorating,” he said.
In 2020, to tighten the purse strings, the chamber had to let go of its paid executive director.
The only paid staff member now is Meg Basnar, the chamber’s part-time administrative assistant.
Jolly thanked Basnar and board member Peter Cooper for doing a lot of the heavy lifting.
Recent months have seen a rebuilding.
The all-volunteer board of directors that had dropped to four or five members is now up to nine.
The goal is 11 board members.
Business After Hours has also returned.
The chamber has spent the past 12 months developing standard operating procedures as a way to move forward with success and build on a body of knowledge, said Jolly.
In January, the LACC will celebrate its 100th-year anniversary.
“We want to have a gala event,” said Jolly, who has been board president for two years.
Mark Bonta, vice-president of the LACC board, thanked Jolly for helping to navigate the chamber through challenging times.
After fulfilling their terms as volunteer directors, Jolly, Bonta, and Dean Bakes will be departing the chamber in January.
Critical for the chamber’s future are volunteers, said Jolly.
“Your chamber of commerce is a volunteer board,” he said. “Continuity to lead into the next century will require a robust, engaged board. Please step up and participate in your chamber.
