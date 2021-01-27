Child Care Centers Call For Continued Funding

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen participates in a roundtable talk on child care at Littleton Head Start on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Congress recently passed a $900 billion COVID-19 rescue package that includes approximately $20 million for New Hampshire’s child care centers.

Those funds will be administered through the Child Care & Development Block Grant program, and will help child care centers with pressing costs such as payroll, utilities and rent.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments