Child Care Hubs Still Needed In St. Johnsbury Area

The graphic shows the K-12 education plans in school districts across Vermont.

With public school reopening a week and a half away, Vermont needs more child care sites for students who have to learn remotely some or part of the time and can’t do it at home because their parents are working.

The state still needs regional “hubs” for child care during school days, particularly in St. Johnsbury and some southern Vermont towns like Brattleboro and Bennington, officials said during Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s Friday press conference on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments