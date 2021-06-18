LYNDONVILLE — When Wanda and Chip Aussiker ran Lyndonville Bagel Depot on Broad Street in the heart of the Village of Lyndonville for nearly a decade, local children’s book author, David Martin would often turn up about sunrise for his morning nosh and coffee. His table was one by the window, and he often would doodle and come up with literary inspirations as day broke.
One day, Martin said a thought about dragons floated into his creative space.
It went like this, “If there be dragons …”
Martin, who has penned more than two dozen children’s board books (a new one came out just this week, The More The Merrier, about inclusivity), said the dragon idea played out on a napkin at the restaurant to start.
That original inspiration led to him make a painting of playful dragons at a party, in a tree reading a book, after a friend asked him to make the beginnings of the dragon story he told her about into a poster for a gift for her 3-year-old granddaughter’s upcoming birthday.
Martin did that, expanding the storyline (listening to a baseball game) and adding to it with a series of mini watercolor paintings, also using colored pencils, then had Amy Hale at FLeK help him to perfect the poster art, adding his verses in a path-like story that streams through the middle of the colorful poster.
The mini tale begins, “If there be dragons, is it scary or fun to see where they live if you’re lucky to meet one.”
There are hand-painted illustrations to accompany every verse.
Because the dragon idea was born during Martin’s morning ritual at the Bagel Depot, he had wanted to gift a copy of the original poster to the Aussiker’s for their retirement about a year ago, when they sold the business to a new owner. But the pandemic struck and that party was not able to happen.
Martin this week presented a mounted copy of the dragon artwork to the Aussikers, who now split their time between the North Country and North Carolina in semi-retirement, when they visited Martin and his wife, Penny Patch, at their home in Lyndonville on Thursday.
The couple are overjoyed to own another original piece of Martin’s artwork — he once made them a piece after their business was flooded terribly, about how the mighty pumpernickel bagels were put to work to help pump out the store. It was one of the few things they kept when they downsized and headed south, said Chip Aussiker.
Wanda said she’s thrilled at the fact that the whimsical dragon artwork is also now being sold to benefit the Lyndon Area Food Shelf.
Copies of the colorful poster are being sold through the Green Mountain Books & Prints shop on the corner of Broad and Depot streets in downtown Lyndonville.
Owner Kim Crady-Smith will have a 24- by 36-inch copy of the dragon print on display and can contact Martin to have him come down (he lives right up the hill) and sign the posters for anyone who wishes. They are being sold for $20, and after the printing costs, $5 from each poster will be donated to the Lyndon Area Food Shelf as a benefit. Martin added, “No one is making any money off this!”
His hope is that the inspiration about dragons which led to a birthday gift for a little girl, a retirement gift for the longtime owners of the Bagel Depot (Wanda also worked for the previous owner for 10 years before buying the business), will now see donations help the food bank to purchase needed provisions to help local people in need.
A copy of the poster will also be gifted to the children’s room at the Cobleigh Library, said Martin, who has served as a trustee for the library for many years. He is also a longtime Reading Recovery teacher in the Northeast Kingdom. He saves bits of his writing inspiration to share with children when he makes his rounds, and couldn’t part with the brown paper napkin on which he wrote the little dragon story that’s printed on the posters. He gave the Aussikers a copy of the napkin, but saved the original to show kids when he makes visits and talks about his writing career.
Another of the posters was gifted to the Millers Run School in Sheffield.
The Aussikers said much of their business traffic was pick up, but they had regulars, like Martin, who would come in and sit in the same spot every time, and who would linger and never felt rushed.
They both said they loved that their regulars felt comfortable hanging out for a long time and they were never anxious to turn tables over quickly and enjoyed the camaraderie that patrons would have, catching up with one another and visiting.
In fact, they said that was their favorite part of the business, and they loved their customers and miss them.
People of all different backgrounds would chat across tables and create a lively local visiting spot every single day, said Chip.
The dragon story and artwork is not the first literary inspiration to come from the Lyndonville Bagel Depot.
Another longtime customer, Jean Fournier, in 2015 wrote a little book about the wonderful sense of community and connection that the Lyndonville Bagel Depot created, A Gathering Place: Coffee, Community, Conversation: Lyndonville Bagel Depot. The book’s subtitle was, Coffee & Friends, The Perfect Blend.
Chip Aussiker said he had no idea about Martin creating the dragon story because of a creative spark he experienced while enjoying his morning coffee. “This is one of those things I never even knew it was happening,” he said.
“I hope it raises a lot of money for the Lyndon Food Shelf,” added Wanda.
