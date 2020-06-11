ST. JOHNSBURY — Local children’s libraries are making summer reading a step-by-step process on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Called ‘Rail Tales on the Rail Trail,’ the program will feature children’s stories posted page-by-page along the Rail Trail. Cobleigh Library in Lyndonville and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum are providing the opportunity as part of their summer reading programs, which feature this year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story.”
The journey, literally on the trail and imagined through the pages of a book, will begin and end at the LVRT trailhead on South Main Street in St. Johnsbury as readers walk and pause to read pages from stories. Children’s librarians Becky Hatfield (Athenaeum) and Abby Johnson (Cobleigh) will be out installing the first two stories on Friday.
Hatfield said there will be at least four stories placed trailside this summer. The first two are Red Riding Hood by James Marshall and Chicken Little by Steven Kellogg. One story will be presented from beginning to end for families and individuals walking west from the trailhead; the other story will be featured on the return walk to the trailhead parking lot.
Hatfield said she’s happy to work with Johnson at Cobleigh to provide an option to get children outside and reading “especially at a time right now when things are in such a transition and our kids are so bogged down in technology. It’s nice to be able to offer something that gets kids out and gets kids reading. It’s a great family event.”
This is the second year that the libraries have collaborated on a Rail Trail project. Last year, when the summer theme was about space to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, Johnson and Hatfield posted trailside information about the solar system. This year is different because complete stories develop as the readers advance on the trail.
“I like that families can do it at their own pace and they get to be outside enjoying the trail at the same time,” said Johnson. “It’s something that we can do because of COVID.”
The theme “Imagine Your Story” offers a broad focus for stories this summer, Johnson said. “It can be anything about fairy tales or myths, or it can be ‘what is your story?’ ‘your family’s story,’ ‘your community story,’” said Johnson. “It’s pretty open to interpretation.” The themes are determined each summer through a national program.
The first Rail Tales will be attached to 17 signs. Hatfield said she didn’t know how far up the trail the stories would take people until she and Johnson get to LVRT with a measuring tape. Each sign must be at least 12 feet apart and no story pages will be placed inside the tunnel.
Neither library has determined how soon the doors would be opened for normal inside library access, but both are adapting to the COVID-caused restrictions. Hatfield said story time will be offered outside the Athenaeum, weather-permitting starting Friday, June 19. Cobleigh kicks off its summer reading program with an online Livestream event today. It will feature Rockin Ron the Friendly Pirate.
