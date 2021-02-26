NEWPORT CITY — Christine Billis, challenging her manslaughter conviction in the death of her husband, will get a chance next week to press for the state to pay for her chosen expert witness.
Billis, 53, of Barton, is being held without bail on her 2012 sentence for manslaughter for driving her car into a tree in Sept. 22, 2009, killing her passenger, husband Charles. She was first charged with first degree murder before cutting a deal and pleading guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter.
She was sentenced to seven to 15 years. Billis was released on furlough in 2018 after serving the minimum time, but is now being held after being convicted Aug. 21, 2020 in a bench trial of domestic assault. A sentence of 16 to 18 months of probation was added to her manslaughter sentence.
Billis is seeking post-conviction relief in Orleans Superior Court civil division in a lawsuit that claims her former attorney failed to provide a proper defense, violating her constitutional rights.
In the civil case, Billis blames the accident that killed her husband on side effects from medication she was taking made by drug company Pfizer.
Pfizer is fighting to have confidential information about the medication kept out of the court.
In a remote hearing set for Thursday, Billis’ attorneys are expected to argue that the Vermont Defender General pay for an expert witness named by one of the attorneys representing Billis, Pamela Lasher of California.
In a motion filed last fall, Lasher stated that Billis needs a medical expert to explain how two different drugs, Chantix and Ambien, affected Billis.
“Without an expert to discuss the effects of those drugs on the circumstances surrounding (this) case she will not be able to properly present either of her claims and I will not be able to properly and effectively represent her,” Lasher stated.
Lasher stated that a judge in 2017 and again in 2019 authorized that the state pay for the expert.
However, Lasher said she has yet to secure an agreement from the defender general to provide those funds.
There is a question of whether Lasher can name a fellow California attorney as a legal expert in this case.
There is also the question of whether the court wants to see Billis’s former attorney, David Sleigh, deposed before the case moves forward.
Billis Convictions
Police said Billis drove her car into a tree on Route 5A in Charleston on Sept. 22, 2009, leading to the death shortly afterward of her husband. One of the first people on the scene said she appeared to be having a seizure and was confused, police said.
She was eventually charged with first degree murder after new evidence emerged. Police said Billis said she intended to kill her husband and was prepared to die behind the wheel.
Billis cut a deal and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2012.
She served the minimum time and was released on parole. She was living in Barton when police arrested her after a domestic assault complaint involving her boyfriend.
The arrest sent her back to prison on a probation violation. And then she was convicted and sentenced in the domestic case last year.
