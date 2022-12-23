LISBON — You belong.
That was the message sent by a group of Christmas carolers in Lisbon on Thursday night.
They gathered to support four-year-old Adriel Carignan, who was born with spina bifida. She is paralyzed from the waist down and gets around with a wheelchair.
Video circulated online this week of a Lisbon Regional School holiday concert, where Carignan appeared noticeably separate from her preschool classmates. They were gathered in a circle with their backs turned to her.
The image didn’t sit right with some, who felt Carignan had been left out. So a grassroots effort was launched.
The result was a Yuletide miracle.
Residents from five North Country communities congregated in Carignan’s driveway, formed a ring with the youngster in the middle, and helped her celebrate the holidays in an inclusive way.
The carolers sang Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells, and more. Members of the Lisbon and Littleton Police departments were on hand to provide volunteer traffic control and deliver armfuls of presents. Friends and family smothered Carignan with hugs before they departed.
Her parents, dad Micah and mom Mary, were blown away by the outpouring of love and encouragement.
Micah noted that, at a time when nationwide division and discord have made it hard to feel festive, the event at long last awakened the holiday spirit in him.
“It finally feels like it’s Christmas,” he said.
CONSTANT EFFORTS
Carignan’s parents did not attend the school concert earlier in the week. Micah was working and Mary was home sick.
However, they saw the video afterward and were disappointed.
“I was really upset,” Mary said. “If I was there I would have pushed her into the circle [of classmates].”
They subsequently met with the school principal and agreed on steps to take moving forward regarding student programming.
Neither Micah nor Mary felt what happened was malicious. Rather, they saw it as a careless and thoughtless action.
It was a reminder of their constant efforts to make sure their daughter is treated equally.
“We think about it all the time,” Micah said.
“We’re her advocates,” Mary added. “It’s definitely something I always worry about. I want to make sure she’s being included.”
That can involve the simplest things.
“Obviously she has a hard time sitting in a chair at a table, but that’s important because she needs to be able to sit with her peers. So it’s things like that,” Mary said. “You’re constantly, constantly, constantly thinking about ‘What can we do? How are we going to include her? How are we going to make her feel like she’s just like her peers?’ And she is just like her peers. The only difference is she has wheels for legs.”
UNEXPECTED SUPPORT
When Mary heard about the Christmas carolers, she figured it would be a group of people passing through the neighborhood and stopping at multiple homes.
Then she learned it was just for them.
The event had been promoted on multiple Facebook pages and more than 30 people turned out from Bethlehem, Haverhill, Lisbon, Littleton and Whitefield.
“To see that, it was incredible,” Mary said.
The negative situation revealed the positive aspects of the community.
Mary said the event was a reminder of “the good in people. To know not all hope is lost. People acknowledged that they saw something that was off, that’s huge. I’m just hoping this will be a stepping stone for people to realize that [kids like Adriel] are just like everybody else. And there’s no reason not to adapt something to include her.”
As for Adriel, she was shy when everyone arrived.
But as the event got going, she began to relax, smile, and enjoy herself. By the time it ended she was hugging friends, family and strangers who simply wanted to brighten her day. And it worked.
How did it make her feel?
“Happy,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.