Christmas Goodness: Kopp Family Donates Auto To Morrison Home

WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Christmas at The Morrison Communities became quite a bit brighter, thanks to the generosity of Mike and Keith Kopp, owners of North Country Ford in Lancaster. The brothers donated a 2020 Ford EcoSport SUV to the nonprofit senior living community, to help provide additional transportation for residents to medical appointments.
“One of the many challenges we have faced this year with COVID-19 is keeping our residents safe as we transport them to medical appointments,” said Shannon Lynch, executive director of Summit by Morrison. “Pre-COVID, family members often took their loved ones to medical and dental appointments. But during the past year, we assumed responsibility for that to keep interactions with our residents and those outside our facilities to a minimum.”
Although The Morrison Communities already had a wheelchair-accessible bus and a van, juggling appointments for the more than 110 residents in skilled nursing and assisted-living units required magician-like skills, said Lynch. “Mike and Kevin’s donation will ease that situation considerably, and we are so very grateful for their extremely generous donation.”
“Our donation came about as a bit of serendipity,” said Mike. “Keith and I had been talking for a while about doing something for the Morrison when we received Shannon’s request. We wanted to do something that reflected the Kopp family’s commitment to the Morrison and honored our father and grandfather, both of whom had a passionate interest in the Morrison. I’m glad that we were able to fill what was a great gap.”
Their grandfather, Al Kopp, was a board member for some 35 years, beginning in 1962 as the Morrison Hospital transitioned to the Morrison Nursing Home; their father, Kevin Kopp, was a board member from 2008 to 2012, until he had to resign because of illness.
“Keith and I are happy to make this donation as a tangible way to honor our father and grandfather’s commitment to the Morrison and continue their legacy of civic engagement in the greater North Country community” said Mike.
