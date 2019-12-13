NORTH TROY — The tradition of a Community Christmas Day Dinner will continue again this year. Donald St Onge started the community dinner tradition many years ago to fill a void in the community. Donald is no longer able to take on an active role, but organizers are continuing the tradition that he started and turned into such a success.
The annual Christmas Home Alone meal will be served at the St. Vincent de Paul Church, located at 18 North Pleasant Street in North Troy, on Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m. All who find themselves alone on Christmas Day from the surrounding areas of North Troy, Troy, Lowell, Westfield, Newport Center, and Newport City are welcome.
