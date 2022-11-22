LITTLETON — The Littleton Christmas Parade, which began in the mid-1980s with just a couple of floats, will celebrate 35 years on Friday
“I’m treating it as a milestone year,” founder-organizer Dennis Hartwell, of Littleton, said Tuesday. “We’ve got some extra special things.”
The parade itself, which annually welcomes Santa Claus, kicks off at the usual time of noon on Friday, rolling down Main Street this year with nearly three dozen floats.
If the weather holds out, fireworks will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the site of the town’s old landfill along Industrial Park Road, across from Harbor Freight Tools.
Right now, the day of the fireworks is the only one of three big events that remain in question because Friday afternoon could see rain.
If so and if PyroVision Entertainment, the fireworks company from Jaffrey, isn’t able to have the show on Friday, the fireworks rain date will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
“It’s the same company that did Littleton’s Fourth of July fireworks so they’re really good,” said Hartwell. “They’re pros at this.”
Rain or not, the Friday parade will go on.
“Santa still has to come to town,” said Hartwell. “You can’t tell the kids he’s not coming because it’s raining.”
Evening festivities include a Christmas gala, featuring the Wicked Smart Horn Band, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Littleton Elks Lodge along Route 302 at the Littleton-Bethlehem town line.
“We have 200 tickets and half of them have already been sold,” said Hartwell. “We’re going to have tickets available at the door as long as we don’t sell out beforehand. If people order early and get tables of 10 for $150 that’s only $15 apiece, but that has to be done in advance. If you buy at the door, it’s going to be $25 per person.”
The actual 35th anniversary of the parade would have been last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to a year that was lost.
“We had to bump the numbers a little bit,” said Hartwell. “We don’t count the year of COVID.”
In November 2020, during the height of the pandemic, he organized a short and COVID-safe Santa Claus motorcade through town instead of a parade.
For 2022, the parade currently has between 30 and 35 participants, which isn’t a really large number, but people sometimes call on Thanksgiving Day to see if they can participate the next day, he said.
“We have a few new entries we haven’t had before and a few returning entries,” said Hartwell.
Miss New Hampshire, Sarah White, will participate again.
Wally the Green Monster, the official mascot of the Boston Red Sox, will appear for his third parade.
This year in particular, because it’s a bigger celebration, the support has been phenomenal, said Hartwell.
“I’ve got several sponsors and have raised maybe $15,000,” he said. “I’ve got people handing me $500 and handing me $1,000 without even blinking an eye.
Because more people know him, Hartwell said it’s not as difficult to get out there and promote the parade.
“It’s really been awesome,” he said.
After launching the parade in 1986 and running it for some years afterward, Hartwell left Littleton to become a touring musician.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce then took over the parade, even for a few years following Hartwell’s return.
While he would organize the parade under the auspices of the chamber, the chamber (which will have its own parade float on Friday) officially returned the Littleton Christmas parade to Hartwell in 2019.
Annually, the parade that runs down Main Street to its terminus at the Littleton Fire Station on West Main Street draws more than 1,000 spectators to the heart of town.
Hartwell spoke of what it’s like to have the community’s support after over one-third of a century.
“I have a passion for parades and it’s a very good feeling,” he said.
Hartwell, who turns 65 this year, also spoke of finding the next generation willing to take the torch.
“I’m getting older and I’m trying very hard to get people interested in interning for me,” he said. “There has to be somebody to take over the reins and right now there isn’t. Maybe someday it will happen.”
After his first parade in 1986, he wasn’t sure what the future would be, nor was he sure it would still be going strong 35 parades later.
“When I first started it, the first year we had an actual parade, it was only two floats and the Littleton High Band marched,” said Hartwell. “It just evolved over the years and got bigger and bigger and bigger.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.