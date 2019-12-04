Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Over 100 volunteers from the Church of God, local businesses, non-profits and other churches came together to purchase, prepare, assemble and then deliver 515 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in the Northeast Kingdom the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Over 100 volunteers from the Church of God, local businesses, non-profits and other churches came together to purchase, prepare, assemble and then deliver 515 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in the Northeast Kingdom the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
DERBY — The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving were very busy at the Church of God on Crawford Road in Derby.
Over 100 volunteers from the church, local businesses, non-profits and other churches came together to purchase, prepare, assemble and then deliver 515 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need in the Northeast Kingdom. The meals were complete with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. All those meals were delivered, straight to the homes of area neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.