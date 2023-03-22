Church-State Amendment Fails To Clear N.H. House
New Hampshire State House in Concord, N.H. (Photo by Alexius Horatius/Wikipedia)

CONCORD — A proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted state-funded parochial schools was killed.

CACR 7 fell short of the required 3/5 supermajority approval, receiving only 50 percent support (192-191) in a House floor vote on Wednesday.

