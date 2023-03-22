Church-State Amendment Fails To Clear N.H. House

CONCORD — A proposed constitutional amendment that would have permitted state-funded parochial schools was killed.
CACR 7 fell short of the required 3/5 supermajority approval, receiving only 50 percent support (192-191) in a House floor vote on Wednesday.
Had it been successful, it would have authorized a ballot question to remove the state constitution’s Blaine Amendment, which prohibits spending public funds on religious academies.
The House Education Committee offered no recommendation on CACR 7, with the committee’s 10 Republicans in favor and 10 Democrats against, and the House floor was similarly divided along party lines.
Speaking in favor, primary sponsor Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro, said the Blaine Amendment is a relic of anti-Catholic discrimination, was unconstitutional, and should be struck.
However, Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, said CACR 7 would overturn the separation of church and state that is codified in New Hampshire’s state constitution.
“[CACR 7] asks the age-old question: Should public taxpayers be made to devote their publicly collected tax dollars to religious education and instruction without their authorization?” he said.
The answer was no, he said, based on constituent support for church-state separation and a provision in the state constitution’s bill of rights (Part 1, Article 6) that says, “no person shall ever be compelled to pay towards the support of the schools of any sect or denomination.”
“I have always felt the practice of one’s faith is a private, personal matter,” Myler said.
CACR 7 was introduced after the Supreme Court last year struck down a Maine tuition program. Under the ruling, state programs that fund tuition to private schools cannot exclude private religious schools.
The House Education Committee has received online testimony on CACR 7 from 187 residents, 95 percent of them against it.
The state chapter of the National Education Association said in a statement that CACR 7 would have opened the door for state-funded religious education and have a negative impact on the Granite State.
“NEA-NH believes that, at a time when our public schools are facing funding shortfalls and misleading attacks, CACR 7 opens the door to divert more public dollars to private religious schools,” said an NEA-NH statement. “Forcing public taxpayers to fund private religious education — even if those private schools fail to meet the standards that all public schools must meet, or intentionally discriminate against certain students — erodes the foundation of our democracy.”
Meanwhile the New Hampshire School Board Association (NHSBA) continues to oppose all efforts — including CACR 7 — to subsidize PreK-12 private, religious or home schools with public tax dollars.
“Rather than diverting scarce tax dollars away from our public school classrooms, NHSBA urges the NH Legislature and Congress to support improvements in our public schools and meet current funding obligations and promises, benefiting the vast majority of America’s children who are educated daily in our public schools,” said an NHSBA statement.
LOCAL VOTES ON CACR 7
In Favor: Coulon (R-Haverhill), King (R-Whitefield), Ladd (R-Haverhill), Merner (R-Lancaster), Ouellet (R), Rochefort (R-Littleton), Simon (R-Littleton), Tierney (R-Groveton).
Against: Kelley (D-Berlin), Massimilla (D-Littleton), Stringham (D-Lincoln), Sullivan (D-Bethlehem)
