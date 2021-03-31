Area churches are looking forward to physically gathering for Easter services this weekend after being kept apart by COVID for last year’s celebration.
Pandemic fears and restrictions in 2020 kept the doors closed at houses of worship for in-person observance of the significant religious holiday. Most churches scrambled to adapt to a virtual presentation that gathered people remotely into a shared online space. Faith Bible Church in Littleton, N.H. held a drive-in Easter service in the parking lot outside the church building.
Nearly a year later, it’s not necessarily back to worship as normal, but most area worship centers are open, having adapted to stay-safe protocols in the last year of the coronavirus. Masks are worn and social distancing is practiced to help limit the virus spread.
“This year it is such a great joy to be able to come together again for the Easter Service,” said First Congregational Church of East Hardwick Pastor Jim Casavant in an email. “Just as Christ was resurrected, and we see the rebirth of the world in Spring, so to our church and fellowship will have a rebirth.”
The church, on East Church Street, will hold an in-person Easter service at 11 a.m.
“Last year was a very scary time to be alone,” said Casavant. “We didn’t know how bad it was going to get and how long we would be alone. The Bible doesn’t promise us a problem-free life. In 1 Peter 4:12 it tells ‘Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you…’”
The United Community Church on Main Street in St. Johnsbury has embraced this Easter as a rare opportunity to physically gather for an 8 a.m. service on Sunday. The church has been holding services virtually since the pandemic broke.
“We are gathering in the parking lot, socially distanced and masked for a short early Easter service at 8 a.m.,” noted Barbara Connelly.
The Sunday service at 10 a.m. will be held virtually, accessible via Facebook LIVE (https://www.facebook.com/UnitedCommunityChurchUCC/live/) and Zoom. Call UCC at 802-748-2603 for Zoom links.
Additional services to celebrate Easter include Maundy Thursday today at 6 p.m. for worship and Tenebrae, via Facebook LIVE and Zoom, and a “Jesus Christ Superstar” watch party 6 p.m. via Zoom on Good Friday.
“We are looking forward to the time that we can gather again in the sanctuary. In the meantime, we gather via Facebook/Live and zoom,” noted Connelly.
Additional church service plans
Several churches responded to a request by the newspaper for Easter service information. Details are presented below.
Concord Community Church, 481 Main St., Concord, Good Friday Service, Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Resurrection Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. (Livestream available via Facebook)
— — —
Lyndonville United Methodist Church, Church Street, Sunrise Service with Lyndonville Ecumenical Council at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville at 6 a.m. on Easter. In-Person Resurrection Sunday Easter Service at the church at 9 a.m. An overflow service to follow is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. “and as many Services after that as required so that all are served,” noted Pastor Clint Brake. Reservations are required for the Easter morning service. Call 626-5057. Services can be viewed online via live-stream on Facebook @ Lyndonville UMC online & Uploaded YouTube @Lyndonville United Methodist Church.
— — —
Historic First Church, St. Johnsbury Center, intersection of Route 5 and Breezy Hill Road, festive Easter service 10:30 a.m. Dr. Potter is preaching. All are welcome.
— — —
New Beginnings Christian Church, Moose River Drive, St. Johnsbury, Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Come celebrate and learn about our Jewish roots and the Significance of Passover, taught by Rev. Deanna Stephens. Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Call to reserve seating for both services at 748-8141.
— — —
Sutton Church, Easter Sunday at 10:15 a.m. From Pastor Mark Heinrichs: “If you aren’t ready to come out, aren’t feeling well or are otherwise indisposed, Easter service and regular Sunday services are also available on YouTube.com at Vermont Country Pastor. Gladly bringing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the joy of His resurrection to you and to Vermont.”
— — —
Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford, Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m., in-person and available via livestream on the church’s Facebook site; attend one of two in-person Easter Sunday services: 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service is available via livestream on the church’s Facebook site for those people unable to worship at the church building.
— — —
Easter ‘Sonrise’ Service, 6:15 a.m., Sunday, at Moore Dam (Exit 44 off I-93). Sponsored by the NH Alliance and the North Country Evangelical Leaders Fellowship.
