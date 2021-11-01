Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris stands on Broad Street in Lyndonville on Monday, Nov. 1, at the scene of a two-car crash near the intersection with Hill Street. Chelsea Gonyer, 37, of East Haven, was driving north on Broad Street in a 2015 Nissan Versa and was distracted by a cigarette that fell.

As she was looking for it a 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by Colleen Currier, 51, of Lyndonville, in front of her stopped and signaled to turn left on South Street. Gonyer could not stop the Nissan before it smashed into the back of the Jeep. Both women were evaluated at the scene by Lyndon Rescue, but no injuries were reported. The road was reduced to one lane during a busy time of day in downtown Lyndonville. Lyndonville Fire assisted at the scene.

